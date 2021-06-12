I’ve become acquainted with many of our state’s most prominent sports figures over the years, but there are many local legends and hometown heroes I never had a chance to meet. Here are some of the names that I wish I had.
Ron Bernard: He was a star guard for Bill Maxwell’s Dunbar basketball team in 1972 and helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class AAA state title game against Warren Baker and Greenbrier East. In that era, Bernard was a big point guard. I watched him play many times, but never met him.
Jim Braxton: “Bubby” was a beloved WVU running back from 1968-70 for Jim Carlen and Bobby Bowden. He later played for the Buffalo Bills and was the blocking fullback for O.J. Simpson. He died way too young of cancer at age 37.
Charlie Huggins: The father of WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins died in late April at age 87. As a high school coach in Ohio, he won state championships in 1967, 1972 and 1976. Those of us who never met Charlie felt like we knew him because of Bob.
Jim Jarrett: He was a legendary basketball coach at segregated Garnet High School in downtown Charleston in the 1950s, and later, in the 1960s and ‘70s, he was an assistant football and basketball coach at Charleston High. I saw his teams play, but I never met him.
Ralph Jean: In the spring of 1970, Jean was an outstanding baseball player at Charleston High. Tragically, he drowned in the spring of 1970 just days before his graduation. I saw him play, but never met him.
Jerry Montgomery: In 1965, Montgomery was a basketball star at Gauley Bridge. He went on to play at Wake Forest and was a two-year captain there, and later became a doctor and a medical missionary. Sadly, he became ill and died at a young age. I am sad that I never met him.
Skip Noble: A basketball star at St. Albans in 1967, Noble went on to play at Old Dominion, where he averaged over 20 points as a senior in 1971. He is in the ODU Hall of Fame. I saw him play, but never met him.
George Ritchie: A former player at tiny, now gone Chattaroy High School in Mingo County, Ritchie went on to play at Wake Forest. In the 1960s and ‘70s he was a coaching fixture at state power Williamson. He died in 2011 at the age of 73.
Chauncey Robinson: He was a legendary name as a football star at DuPont in the 1950s. I heard the many stories and read the many articles, but I never met him.
Minor Woods: He was a star athlete at East Bank in the early 1970s who tragically was killed in an auto accident in the spring of his senior year of 1971. His death stunned the East Bank, Chelyan and Cabin Creek communities. I wish that I had known him.