Quarterbacks are in the news this week. QB battles are the talk of the NFL and many collegiate teams have named starting signal-callers.
With that in mind, here are the names of QBs with state ties who are on my mind.
JIMBO FISHER: Fisher played high school football at Liberty in Harrison County. He went on to play at Salem and Samford. He is now known nationally as the head coach at Texas A&M after winning a national title at Florida State.
CARL FODOR: A high school star at Weirton, Fodor started the QB tradition at Marshall in 1984. He was inducted into the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991.
RICK HURT: Hurt led Charleston High School to three Class AAA state titles in 1968, 1969 and 1970. He never lost a game for Frank Vincent’s Mountain Lions. He went on to play at Cincinnati.
CHAD JOHNSTON: He played at small Class A Peterstown High School where he won a state championship in 1991. He went on to be the starting QB at West Virginia University from 1994-96.
MARC KIMES: He won a Kennedy Award at Parkersburg in 2001 and went on to play at West Virginia Wesleyan.
TERRY LANDIS: A QB from Ripley in the late 1960’s, he went on to play at West Virginia Wesleyan.
KEVIN MILLER: One of many great athletes from Weirton, Miller played on the Weir High team that lost to East bank in the 1973 AAA state championship game. However, he was injured and could not play in that game. He went on to be a wide receiver at Louisville and for the Minnesota Vikings.
ALLEN MCCUNE: He played at Meadow Bridge and East Bank High School. He would go on to WVU and led his team to the 1964 Liberty Bowl.
DONNIE ROBINSON: He would become Don Robinson and pitch for 15 years in Major League Baseball. He was on the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates team that won the World Series. Before that he was a QB at Ceredo-Kenova.
NICK SABAN: The world knows him as one of college football’s all-time great coaches. Before that, he was known in Marion County for leading Class A Monongah to a state championship in 1968
MARK SHANNON: He was a QB for Corky Griffith at DuPont and helped his team to the 1978 AAA state title game. He went on to start at Concord and became a decorated Charleston policeman.
JERRY “MOE” TOWNSON: A former QB at Dunbar, he would go on to be a starting QB for Charlie Cobb at West Virginia Tech. He has been a beloved coach in the Kanawha Valley for many years.
KEVIN WHITE: He was not nearly as big a name at WVU as Jeff Hostetler and Major Harris in the 1980s. However, he was the Mountaineers starting QB in 1984 who snapped the long losing streak to Penn State.
STEVE WILLIAMS: He is now the mayor of Huntington. Before that, he was a QB for Claude Miller at the old Huntington High in 1973 and went on to play at Marshall.