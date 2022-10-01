It was an interesting time for sports in our region in 1969. Most in the state and Kanawha Valley were giddy over Jim Carlen leading WVU to a rare bowl win over South Carolina in the Peach Bowl. Not long after the game, Carlen would leave for Texas Tech and Bobby Bowden would replace him.
In 1969, Marshall fans had yet to experience the horrors of the 1970 plane crash.
As a youngster in the Kanawha Valley, here are some of the names that I remember from 1969.
Mike D’Antoni, Mullens: In 1969, the future Marshall great and NBA player was a high school basketball star at Mullens in Wyoming County. He was a legend in the southern coalfields and was also known nationally. Recruiters came from all over the country to see him play.
Dave Hamilton, West Virginia State: In the 1960s, the WVIAC basketball tournament in Charleston was an incredible event. In 1969, State lost to a Joe Retton Fairmont State team in the finals in a packed Civic Center. The Yellow Jackets’ leader was also a product of the southern coalfields, former Gary District star Dave Hamilton.
Greg Hawkins, Huntington: He played at the “old” Huntington High, the blue and red Pony Express Huntington High. His 1969 team stunned the area by upsetting undefeated Charleston High in the regionals at the old Civic Center. Hawkins led his team to a state title and in 1974 he played with David Thompson on the North Carolina State team that won the NCAA championship.
Rick Katzeff, Charleston: In the fall of 1969, Charleston High won the Class AAA state football championship, defeating Buckhannon-Upshur 6-0 in Ripley. The defensive leader of the team was linebacker Rick Katzeff.
Tom Neal, St. Albans: Neal was one of the most prolific scorers in Kanawha Valley Conference basketball history when he played for Tex Williams in 1969. He would sign with Tennessee and then transfer back home to be a great player at Morris Harvey.
Levi Phillips and Larry Harris, Charleston: Levi and “Deacon” were Kanawha Valley basketball royalty in 1969 when they played at Charleston. Their team won 47 straight games and they won a state title as juniors in 1968. They would sign with WVU. Harris was tragically killed while playing for the Mountaineers in the 1971-72 season. Phillips was popular and beloved in Charleston until his death in August of 2021.
Bobby Wesley, Morris Harvey: In 1969, the Stonewall Jackson grad was a young basketball standout for Rich Meckfessel at Morris Harvey. Wesley, Henry Dickerson, Spike Conley and others gave the Golden Eagles a strong local flavor.
WVU wishbone: In 1969, WVU football fans were hungry for a bowl win. The Mountaineers had not won a bowl game since 1949. In the Peach Bowl against South Carolina, the wishbone backfield of Mike Sherwood, Jim Braxton, Bob Gresham and Eddie Williams led the Mountaineers to a 14-3 win.