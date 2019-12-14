Historically, southern West Virginia has always been passionate about basketball. Towns such as Beckley, Mullens, Oceana, Logan, Williamson, Welch, Northfork and Princeton used to dominate basketball in our state.
Every town and every school had its share of schoolboy legends. Names such as Jerry West, Rod Thorn, Mike D’Antoni, Jason Williams and others were not just local stars, but they impacted basketball around the world.
Basketball in the southern part of the state lost a piece of its history this week with the death of former Logan star Mark Hatcher at the age of 66. He was the uncle of a former Logan coach, also named Mark Hatcher.
The elder Hatcher brings back memories of a special time in our basketball history, the 1969-70 and 1970-71 seasons.
In 1970, the state tournament was played in the old Charleston Civic Center, and in those days only four Class AAA teams made the state tournament. Hatcher became known across the state as he led Logan to a semifinal win in a classic game against George Washington.
In the championship game, Hatcher and Logan lost to coach Sam Mandich and Parkersburg. The Big Reds star was Charlie Hickox, who would sign with WVU.
The next year, in 1971, the entire state awaited a much anticipated state tournament showdown between top-ranked Logan and second-ranked and once-beaten GW. It was a historic state tournament as it was the first year that eight teams, not four, advanced to the event. The tournament was also played in the then-brand-new WVU Coliseum.
The rematch from 1970 never happened. Logan was upset in the quarterfinals by Charles Town, breaking the hearts of the legion of Logan fans who traveled to Morgantown. GW went on to beat Woodrow Wilson in the quarterfinals, Charleston in the semifinals and Charles Town in the finals.
Hatcher went on to sign with Virginia Tech.
His death this past week brought back memories of a special time for high school basketball in the southern part of the state. Williamson and Logan were packing their arenas. Warren Baker was at Greenbrier East. Don Nuckols was winning state titles at Mullens. Northfork was also starting to win state titles. Ergie Smith won a state championship at Gary. Class A schools like Harts, Kermit, and Oakvale were drawing big crowds.
GW was coached by Fred Aldridge. Charleston was led by Lou Romano. Tex Williams was at St. Albans, Jerry Moore had good teams at Sissonville and Dunbar was preparing for a AAA state tournament run the following year.
In 1971, GW started Trippi Adams, Clyde Childers, Rick Greene, Ned Tiley and Albie Williams. Williams transferred in from South Charleston. Sophomore Joey Holland was the sixth man.
Charleston High was also a power with Shan Phillips, Rick Hurt, Ralph Burkes and company. The Mountain Lions would later win Class AAA state titles in 1973 and 1974.
It was an exciting time for basketball in our region. Hatcher helped cause much of that excitement from 1969-71.
