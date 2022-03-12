The high school basketball state tournaments always provide memories. Here are a few that come to mind.
n The best boys team that most of us in this state have ever seen is the 2007 Huntington team that featured future NBA players O.J. Mayo and Patrick Patterson. The Highlanders won the AAA state title game 103-61 over South Charleston.
Huntington defeated Bridgeport in a quarterfinal. Prior to that game, I was eating in a crowded food court in the Charleston Town Center with my dear friend, mentor and teacher Jim Young, a former great athlete from Richwood and a veteran state tournament observer.
The tables were crowded and full of excited Bridgeport fans. A lady at the table next to us asked Jim and I and former coach Corky Griffith what we thought of the upcoming Bridgeport-Huntington game. I said, “Oh it won’t be close.”
She admonished me by telling me that her grandson played for Bridgeport and lectured me that the Indians were “really good.” She added the old sports adage by saying “we know that everyone expects Huntington to win, but in sports you never know. After all, that is why they play the game.”
I politely replied, “Normally ma’am I would agree with you, but you have no idea what you are about to see.”
Once the game started, Huntington blitzed Bridgeport and was leading 29-2 at one point. The Highlanders were putting on such an athletic show that even the Bridgeport student section was high-fiving the Mayo, Patterson and Jamaal Williams dunks. As the quarter ended, Young leaned over to me and said, “I wonder where Grandma is sitting.”
n I miss the days when the southern coalfields had a strong population and great high school basketball teams. For example, the city of Logan used to take over downtown Charleston during the tournament in the 1970s.
As you approached the Civic Center, the old Elk River Holiday Inn was full of Logan fans and they marked their territory with banners hanging on the hotel’s stairwells and railings.
The downtown restaurants were overflowing with fans from Logan, Williamson, Northfork, Mullens, Harts, Burch, Beckley and other spots. Coaches like Willie Akers, Jennings Boyd, Don Nuckols, Harry Kirk, “Preach” Wiseman, Dave Barksdale and Mike and Bill Smith were like Hollywood celebrities in their communities.
The same goes for coalfield players like Williamson’s Mark Cline, Northfork’s Russell Todd, Logan’s Scott Ellis and Mike Stone, Herbie Brooks of Mullens and Andy Paul Williamson of Harts.
n Two of the best teams to come out of the Kanawha Valley were the 1973 and 1974 Charleston High teams and the 1985 and 1986 Stonewall Jackson teams. Both groups won back-to-back AAA state titles and carried themselves with a city swagger.
Charleston High featured such stars as Mike “Twig” Jones, Charles “Dickie” Russell, Dennis Harris, Sam Brooks, Ameche Watson, Curtis Cabell and Lowell Harris. Stonewall was led by Robert Lee Sanders, Stewart Mitchell, Wayne Casey, Will Edwards and others.