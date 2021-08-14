This past Monday our state lost Jim Davidson. Davidson, a true southern coalfield athletic legend from Logan, died at the age of 75.
Davidson played on Marshall’s 1967 and 1968 NIT basketball teams. He is in the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame.
Davidson burst onto the state sports scene at Logan High School. In the 1960s, when our state was full of major-college basketball recruits, Davidson led Logan to the Class AAA state championship games in 1963 and 1964, both against Weirton and future WVU great and NBA player Ron “Fritz” Williams. Weirton won 67-50 in 1963 and Logan won 81-73 in 1964. Davidson scored 32 points in the 1964 game. That spring, he also participated in track and set a state high jump record that stood for 30 years.
Davidson originally attended Concord but experienced some serious, unnerving racial harassment in Mercer County and transferred to Marshall. In Huntington, he became a part of Ellis Johnson’s Iron Five with Danny D’Antoni, Bob Redd, George Stone and Bob Allen. Davidson was nicknamed the “Logan Leaper.”
According to former Logan radio announcer Speedy Bevins, the 1964 AAA Logan-St. Albans regional game started the Willie Akers “pack Logan Fieldhouse” basketball tradition. St. Albans featured future Capital coach Carl Clark, future WVU star Dave Reaser, future Alderson-Broaddus player and SSAC administrator Butch Powell and KVC legendary coach and future WVU defensive back Dick Whitman. Logan won the game and Whitman was unable to play due to an ankle injury.
•••
Last Sunday our sports world lost former WVU and Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden at age 91. There have been many national tributes to Bowden, but here is one more story that few people know.
In the summer of 1974, I was taking a summer school television production class at Marshall. I was trying to impress my instructor with an “out of the box, ambitious” class project, so I took a camera/recorder to Morgantown to cover the WVU football media day.
It was a steamy, sticky, hot August day on the turf of old Mountaineer Field. As usual, Bowden was there accommodating all members of the media. At the end of the day, he was drained, hot and tired.
I nervously asked him if he had time for one more interview. I gave him full disclosure that I was not really a media outlet, but I was here strictly for a class at Marshall. I even told him that, since I was not real media, and that he had already put in a long, hot, tiring day, I understood if he did not have time to fool with me.
He smiled his disarming Bowden smile, sat down on a hot bench and said “sit down here, honey, this will be the most important interview I will do today.” He sat there and patiently did the interview.
In over 40 years in athletics and media, Bowden and actor Morgan Freeman are the only two people that have ever called me “honey” before an interview. Since Bowden and Freeman are both from the Deep South, I assume it was a Southern courtesy.