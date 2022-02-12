Every year at this time, I go through a Super Bowl media week withdrawal. In my younger days, I was fortunate enough to co-host a nationally syndicated radio show from Radio Row at the Super Bowl. All told, I have covered nine Super Bowl weeks and it is one my most enjoyable memories.
The Super Bowl is like a convention of current NFL players, past NFL-AFL stars and Hollywood celebrities. I can’t share them all, but here are some of my memories, including a couple with some local flavor.
n In February, 2007, the Indianapolis Colts played the Chicago Bears in south Florida. While attending a morning media session with Bears players, I was standing in the lobby of the team hotel when a familiar face walked by. I said, “Excuse me, are you Bobbie Howard?” He seemed shocked that in the midst of the media horde, someone actually would speak his name. He was working in the Bears player development office at the time. He seemed even more shocked to know that I attended DuPont High School and that we had several mutual friends. He loved learning that I knew two of his former coaches, Jim Fout and Danny Hill, and he was visibly shocked and saddened when I told him of the passing of former community member Roger Redman.
n The next year in February, 2008, one of the more memorable upsets was the New York Giants’ 17-14 win over unbeaten New England. Because the Patriots were chasing history, media day was so crowded you could barely move. At one point, I found myself standing over the shoulder of Giants reserve running back and former Marshall star Ahmad Bradshaw. When he was asked the obligatory question about playing in such a “big” game, I made a smart-aleck comment along the lines of “they obviously don’t know you played in a Bluefield-Graham game.” Bradshaw laughed, smirked and said “that’s right, this is big but nothing like the Beavers and the G-Men at Mitchell Stadium.” Obviously, the national media looked confused.
n I had embarrassing moments also. In Jacksonville in 2005, I found myself standing next to Paul McCartney as he was waiting for a press conference. He looked at me, nodded and said “What’s up?” Being a quick thinker, I gave a clever “Sup with you?” He asked, “Are you here to cover the game? How should I bet it?” I fumbled around said, “The Patriots will win, but I think the Eagles will cover.” If he took my advice, Sir Paul won a lot of money that day as the Patriots won 24-21.
n At one of the Super Bowl weeks, actors Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and others were making the media row rounds to promote the Sandler version of the movie “The Longest Yard.” A station from San Francisco interviewing media members about the movie asked me what I thought of Sandler playing the Burt Reynolds character, Paul Crew, from the 1974 original. I gave a wisecrack comment that having Sandler portray Reynolds classic character was like re-making “To Kill A Mockingbird” and having Chevy Chase play Atticus Finch. To my embarrassment, one of the movie’s publicists over heard me and called me an expletive.
I have many Super Bowl memories. I am thankful that the Super Bowls that I covered were in the pre-pandemic days. I am sure the coverage is much different now.