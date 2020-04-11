Those of us who love sports and athletics are going a little stir crazy. I worked in college athletics and sports media for over 40 years, so I’m used to a frenetic and frenzied pace.
Living in a quarantine situation, with no sports on television, has made me a little punchy. If you have noticed, many in the media have occupied their time by thinking about athletes, entertainers or other celebrities that they would like to be in their “quarantine house.” Names such as Michael Jordan, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady seem to be popular options.
Personally, I think I might enjoy hanging out in the fictional Heisman Trophy House. Fellas like Tim Tebow, Steve Spurrier, Herschel Walker and Bo Jackson seem like they are well fed and have a good time.
In the spirit of picking local sports quarantine houses, here are some places you can choose from. Where would you pick to be quarantined?
All guests have a tie to our state.
No. 1 — Basketball house
Jerry West
Mike D’Antoni
Dan D’Antoni
Bob Huggins
Jevon Carter
Jon Elmore
No. 2 — Football house
Pat White
Chad Pennington
Randy Moss
Jeff Hostetler
Curt Warner
No. 3 — Coaches house
Neal Brown
“Doc” Holliday
John Pennington
Pat Kirkland
Carl Lee
Jeff Casteel
Nick Saban
No. 4 — Baseball house
John Kruk
Cal Bailey
Jack Cook
J.R. House
Randy Mazey
Jeff Waggoner
No. 5 — Celebrity house
Pat McAfee
Mary Lou Retton
Bimbo Coles
Sam Huff
Steve Harvey
Jennifer Garner
No. 6 — Ex-coaches house
Tex Williams
Willie Akers
Bob Pruett
Don Nehlen
Gale Catlett
Greg White
•••
From 1999 to 2011, Will Prewitt was an associate commissioner in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He is now the Commissioner of the Great American Conference in Russellville, Arkansas.
This past week, he wrote about the 25 best basketball players that he saw in the WVIAC during his time with the league. Here are his top dozen.
1. Ajamu Gaines (Charleston)
2. Wykeen Kelly (Salem International)
3. Lewis Muse (Concord)
4. Ted Scott (West Virginia State)
5. Shaun McKie (Salem International)
6. Mike Taylor (West Virginia State
7. Tyrone Anderson (Concord)
8. Kalan Smith (Charleston)
9. Ed Jenkins (Salem-Teikyo)
10. Terrance Bradley (Wheeling-Jesuit)
11. Tony Cornett (West Virginia State)
12. Josh Allen (Alderson Broaddus)
•••
Last week’s obituary in the Gazette-Mail indicated that a pastor in the Milton area had died. The pastor was Peter Payne, a 1970 Stonewall Jackson graduate.
Payne is a part of Charleston’s youth baseball history. He was a left-handed pitcher on the 1968 Charleston team that won the Big League World Series for 16-18-year-old players in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.