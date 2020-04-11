Iowa St West Virginia Basketball (copy)

If you were stuck in a “quarantine house” of coaches, would you want to hang with WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins?

Those of us who love sports and athletics are going a little stir crazy. I worked in college athletics and sports media for over 40 years, so I’m used to a frenetic and frenzied pace.

Living in a quarantine situation, with no sports on television, has made me a little punchy. If you have noticed, many in the media have occupied their time by thinking about athletes, entertainers or other celebrities that they would like to be in their “quarantine house.” Names such as Michael Jordan, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady seem to be popular options.

Personally, I think I might enjoy hanging out in the fictional Heisman Trophy House. Fellas like Tim Tebow, Steve Spurrier, Herschel Walker and Bo Jackson seem like they are well fed and have a good time.

In the spirit of picking local sports quarantine houses, here are some places you can choose from. Where would you pick to be quarantined?

All guests have a tie to our state.

No. 1 — Basketball house

Jerry West

Mike D’Antoni

Dan D’Antoni

Bob Huggins

Jevon Carter

Jon Elmore

No. 2 — Football house

Pat White

Chad Pennington

Randy Moss

Jeff Hostetler

Curt Warner

No. 3 — Coaches house

Neal Brown

“Doc” Holliday

John Pennington

Pat Kirkland

Carl Lee

Jeff Casteel

Nick Saban

No. 4 — Baseball house

John Kruk

Cal Bailey

Jack Cook

J.R. House

Randy Mazey

Jeff Waggoner

No. 5 — Celebrity house

Pat McAfee

Mary Lou Retton

Bimbo Coles

Sam Huff

Steve Harvey

Jennifer Garner

No. 6 — Ex-coaches house

Tex Williams

Willie Akers

Bob Pruett

Don Nehlen

Gale Catlett

Greg White

From 1999 to 2011, Will Prewitt was an associate commissioner in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He is now the Commissioner of the Great American Conference in Russellville, Arkansas.

This past week, he wrote about the 25 best basketball players that he saw in the WVIAC during his time with the league. Here are his top dozen.

1. Ajamu Gaines (Charleston)

2. Wykeen Kelly (Salem International)

3. Lewis Muse (Concord)

4. Ted Scott (West Virginia State)

5. Shaun McKie (Salem International)

6. Mike Taylor (West Virginia State

7. Tyrone Anderson (Concord)

8. Kalan Smith (Charleston)

9. Ed Jenkins (Salem-Teikyo)

10. Terrance Bradley (Wheeling-Jesuit)

11. Tony Cornett (West Virginia State)

12. Josh Allen (Alderson Broaddus)

Last week’s obituary in the Gazette-Mail indicated that a pastor in the Milton area had died. The pastor was Peter Payne, a 1970 Stonewall Jackson graduate.

Payne is a part of Charleston’s youth baseball history. He was a left-handed pitcher on the 1968 Charleston team that won the Big League World Series for 16-18-year-old players in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

