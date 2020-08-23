Over the years, consolidation has taken away many of the schools in our area.
Give yourself a test. How many nicknames do you remember of schools that no longer exist? The answers are below.
1. Alderson
2. Ansted
3. Barboursville
4. Barrackville
5. Big Creek
6. Cedar Grove
7. Charleston
8. Chattaroy
9. Duval
10. Gary
11. Gauley Bridge
12. Glen Rogers
13. Guyan Valley
14. Hamlin
15. Huntington
16. Kermit
17. Lenore
18. Mannington
19. Matewan
20. Milton
21. Montgomery
22. Mt. Hope
23. Mullens
24. Oceana
25. Pineville
26. Stonewall Jackson
27. Triadelphia
28, Welch
29. White Sulphur Springs
ANSWERS:
1. Indians, 2. Highlanders, 3. Pirates, 4, Bison, 5. Owls, 6. Trailblazers, 7. Mountain Lions, 8. Yellowjackets, 9. Yellowjackets, 10. Coaldiggers, 11. Travelers, 12. Owls, 13. Wildcats, 14. Bobcats, 15. Pony Express, 16. Blue Devils, 17. Rangers, 18. Green Gators, 19. Tigers, 20. Greyhounds, 21. Greyhounds, 22.Mustangs, 23. Rebels, 24. Indians, 25. Minutemen, 26. Generals, 27. Little Reds, 28. Maroon Wave, 29. Green Devils.
If you did well on this list, treat yourself to a West Virginia hot dog and a hot fudge sundae. For extra credit, here are names of some junior highs that no longer exist in Kanawha County. What were their nicknames?
a. Chelyan
b. Leewood
c. Lincoln
d. Pratt
e. Marmet
f. Roosevelt
g. St. Albans
h. Thomas Jefferson
i. Woodrow Wilson
j. Spring Hill
ANSWERS:
a. Lions, b. Golden Knights, c. Wildcats, d. Trojans, e. Mustangs, f. Rough Riders, g. Silver Eagles, h. Trojans, i. Wolverines, j. Rebels.
•••
Many in the areas of Kanawha and Raleigh counties are mourning the recent death of long-time coach and administrator Fred Hill. Fred graduated from Charleston High School in 1963 where he played football and tennis. He later taught and coached at Horace Mann, Richwood, Shady Spring and Woodrow Wilson in Beckley.
•••
If the coronavirus allows Marshall and Appalachian State to play football in Huntington on Sept. 19, it will be a big day for George Washington High alumni. The head coach at Appalachian State is GW grad Shawn Clark. Marshall’s QB might be Patriots alum Grant Wells. Both were outstanding multi-sport athletes for the Patriots. Also, former Marshall quarterback Tony Petersen is the offensive coordinator for the Mountaineers. He and former Winfield athlete Mike Barber helped raise the bar forever for Marshall football when they led Marshall to the I-AA championship game in 1987. Interestingly enough, the 1987 Marshall team had to defeat Appalachian State in a semifinal game in Boone, North Carolina, to advance to the title game.