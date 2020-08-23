Essential reporting in volatile times.

Frank Giardina

Over the years, consolidation has taken away many of the schools in our area.

Give yourself a test. How many nicknames do you remember of schools that no longer exist? The answers are below.

1. Alderson

2. Ansted

3. Barboursville

4. Barrackville

5. Big Creek

6. Cedar Grove

7. Charleston

8. Chattaroy

9. Duval

10. Gary

11. Gauley Bridge

12. Glen Rogers

13. Guyan Valley

14. Hamlin

15. Huntington

16. Kermit

17. Lenore

18. Mannington

19. Matewan

20. Milton

21. Montgomery

22. Mt. Hope

23. Mullens

24. Oceana

25. Pineville

26. Stonewall Jackson

27. Triadelphia

28, Welch

29. White Sulphur Springs

ANSWERS:

1. Indians, 2. Highlanders, 3. Pirates, 4, Bison, 5. Owls, 6. Trailblazers, 7. Mountain Lions, 8. Yellowjackets, 9. Yellowjackets, 10. Coaldiggers, 11. Travelers, 12. Owls, 13. Wildcats, 14. Bobcats, 15. Pony Express, 16. Blue Devils, 17. Rangers, 18. Green Gators, 19. Tigers, 20. Greyhounds, 21. Greyhounds, 22.Mustangs, 23. Rebels, 24. Indians, 25. Minutemen, 26. Generals, 27. Little Reds, 28. Maroon Wave, 29. Green Devils.

If you did well on this list, treat yourself to a West Virginia hot dog and a hot fudge sundae. For extra credit, here are names of some junior highs that no longer exist in Kanawha County. What were their nicknames?

a. Chelyan

b. Leewood

c. Lincoln

d. Pratt

e. Marmet

f. Roosevelt

g. St. Albans

h. Thomas Jefferson

i. Woodrow Wilson

j. Spring Hill

ANSWERS:

a. Lions, b. Golden Knights, c. Wildcats, d. Trojans, e. Mustangs, f. Rough Riders, g. Silver Eagles, h. Trojans, i. Wolverines, j. Rebels.

•••

Many in the areas of Kanawha and Raleigh counties are mourning the recent death of long-time coach and administrator Fred Hill. Fred graduated from Charleston High School in 1963 where he played football and tennis. He later taught and coached at Horace Mann, Richwood, Shady Spring and Woodrow Wilson in Beckley.

•••

If the coronavirus allows Marshall and Appalachian State to play football in Huntington on Sept. 19, it will be a big day for George Washington High alumni. The head coach at Appalachian State is GW grad Shawn Clark. Marshall’s QB might be Patriots alum Grant Wells. Both were outstanding multi-sport athletes for the Patriots. Also, former Marshall quarterback Tony Petersen is the offensive coordinator for the Mountaineers. He and former Winfield athlete Mike Barber helped raise the bar forever for Marshall football when they led Marshall to the I-AA championship game in 1987. Interestingly enough, the 1987 Marshall team had to defeat Appalachian State in a semifinal game in Boone, North Carolina, to advance to the title game.

You can e-mail Frank Giardina at: flg16@hotmail.com.