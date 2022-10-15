This has been an unusual season in college football. We are only in mid-October and we have already seen several prominent head coaches lose their jobs.
We all realize that the name-image-likeness legislation and the transfer portal have changed college football. We also realize that the portal and NIL have made life more difficult for coaches.
However, taking that into consideration, here are five other reasons why head college football coaches have lost their jobs even though it is still mid-October:
SOCIAL MEDIA: The era of social media has changed the culture in college football. With the growth of message boards, podcasts, etc., everyone has a soapbox and a microphone.
Everyone can be a sports talk show host or a columnist, but not everyone is a knowledgeable professional. As a result, there are many uninformed public complaints that criticize and scrutinize coaches.
ATHLETIC DIRECTORS: The nation’s college athletic directors have changed. There used to be many former coaches in these positions. They understood the difficulties of trying to build and coach a program with a good culture.
Today, many athletic directors are businessmen, fund-raisers and wannabe athletes. Many of them are outstanding, but many of them don’t understand coaching and the nuances of athletic competition.
ALUMNI PRESSURE: Late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno used to tell alumni groups, “We want your money but not your two cents.” In today’s climate, the pressure from alumni clubs is greater than ever. In many cases, the boosters actually run the program.
SALARIES: In today’s world, coaching has become a very lucrative profession. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst got $11 million to walk away. Scott Frost got $16 million when he was fired at Nebraska.
With salaries being exorbitant, the patience of the fan base is thin. Fans expect to win right now and they expect to win often. Coaches no longer get four or five years to build a program. They must win quickly.
DECEMBER SIGNING PERIOD: This is the biggest reason for early firings that no one wants to talk about.
School administrators are concerned that their school will get left behind in recruiting if they wait until December to fire their coach. Rather than waiting until after the season, schools will fire their coach early in the season, evaluate the interim and, if necessary, then try to make a splashy hire that will salvage a recruiting class in the early signing periods.