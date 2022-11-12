We are in the midst of the high school football playoffs in our state. I am old enough to remember when there really were no playoffs, just two teams played in a state championship game.
That changed in the fall of 1972 when a four-team playoff was established. Then the Secondary School Activities Commission expanded the field to eight teams for each classification and now we have 16.
As the playoffs roll along, here are some past coaches that I always enjoyed watching.
Don Arthur, East Bank: His nickname was “Duke” and his 1971 and 1973 Pioneer teams won Class AAA state championships. East Bank beat Morgantown in 1971 and Weirton in 1973.
Tom Bossie, DuPont: In the fall of 1972, Bossie’s DuPont team raised the bar of football expectations in the upper Kanawha Valley. His 1972 team played in the AAA state title game. In the semifinals his team played and won the first overtime game in state playoff history, a 34-32 thriller over Bluefield at old Laidley Field in Charleston. One of his lineman on that team, Charlie Tucker, died sadly this past week. Tucker would go on to be a longtime high school football official in our area.
Steve Edwards, George Washington: His teams were know for a sophisticated passing attack. His 1982 team went undefeated and won the AAA state championship.
Merrill Gainer, Bluefield: He reminded me of Vince Lombardi. When Lombardi’s Packer teams were dominating the NFL in the early 1960s, Gainer’s Bluefield teams were doing the same thing in AAA in our state. Along the way he beat Melvin Walker and Dunbar in 1965 and Harry Lyles and Stonewall Jackson in 1967 in the AAA state championship games.
Buddy James, Parkersburg: His Big Reds teams had a certain mystique in the 1970s. His 1974 team lost to Stonewall Jackson in the AAA title game. His 1976 and 1978 teams won AAA state championships at Fairfield Stadium in Huntington.
Bill Jarrett, Stonewall Jackson: His 1974 team won a AAA state title on a frigid day in Huntington. Led by future WVU and San Francisco 49er star Walt Easley, that team was voted the best in Kanawha Valley history.
Roger Jefferson, Charleston and Capital: Jefferson won AAA titles at both Charleston High and Capital. He and his staff revived a struggling Charleston High program and laid the foundation for Capital.
Leon McCoy, Winfield: McCoy compiled a record of 213-68-1 at Winfield and won AA state titles in 1985 and 1987.
Jim Thornburg, Buffalo Wayne, Barboursville: His teams never won a state title, but his dry sense of humor was unforgettable. His Barboursville teams lost in the AAA state finals in 1983 and 1984.
Carl Ward, Ceredo-Kenova: Our state’s most dominant coach, Ward won 10 AA state titles between 1963-1983.
Dick Whitman, DuPont: A great player at St. Albans and WVU, Whitman's DuPont teams won AAA state titles in 1992 and 1993 and featured Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and future Notre Dame and Chicago Bears player Bobbie Howard.