Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dick Whitman DuPont football coach
Buy Now

Dick Whitman (second from right) coached DuPont to back-to-back Class AAA football championships in 1992-93.

 STEVE KEENAN | Montgomery Herald

We are in the midst of the high school football playoffs in our state. I am old enough to remember when there really were no playoffs, just two teams played in a state championship game.

That changed in the fall of 1972 when a four-team playoff was established. Then the Secondary School Activities Commission expanded the field to eight teams for each classification and now we have 16.

Contact Frank Gardina at flg16@hotnail.com.

Tags