jerrywest

Jerry West

 Gazette-Mail file photo

It is almost time for high school basketball in our state. If you are an older sports fan in our region, you may remember some of these events from our local basketball sports history.

DuPont-Woodrow Wilson, 1994: Most longtime boys state tournament fans consider this game as the best in state tournament history. It is a shame that it was not the Class AAA championship game. It was actually a quarterfinal game that tipped off at 11:15 on a Thursday morning. The arena was full and electric from start to finish. Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and future NBA champion Jason Williams both played well in leading DuPont to a win.

