It is almost time for high school basketball in our state. If you are an older sports fan in our region, you may remember some of these events from our local basketball sports history.
DuPont-Woodrow Wilson, 1994: Most longtime boys state tournament fans consider this game as the best in state tournament history. It is a shame that it was not the Class AAA championship game. It was actually a quarterfinal game that tipped off at 11:15 on a Thursday morning. The arena was full and electric from start to finish. Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and future NBA champion Jason Williams both played well in leading DuPont to a win.
Logan-Williamson rivalry: Unless you were there, you would not have believed the atmosphere for these games. When these two rivals played in the 1960s and ‘70s, life in the southern coalfields came to a stop. Both schools had fieldhouses, not gyms. When they played, both facilities were packed at 5:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. games.
State Catholic tournament: There was nothing quite like the state basketball tournament for the state’s Catholic schools. Prior to the 1970s the Catholic schools were not part of the Secondary School Activities Commission, and the state Catholic tournament was played every year in Huntington. It was more than a basketball tournament. It was a true social event that was a combination of parties, basketball and school talent shows.
Memorial Field House in Huntington: It was the home of Marshall basketball from 1950-1980. It was a slightly smaller version of Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium. The arena also hosted the state Catholic tournament and several state high school tournaments. Fans who attended games there will remember that popcorn always smelled better in this building. The seating capacity was 6,532.
WVU Field House: The home of WVU basketball from 1929-70, it was the basketball home of Jerry West, Rod Thorn, “Hot Rod” Hundley, Ron “Fritz” Williams and others. It was magical because most fans in the southern part of the state never actually saw it. It lived only in our imagination. In the days before interstates and cable television, we had to picture it in our mind. It was a long drive in winter weather to Morgantown. The seating capacity was 6,000.
Logan-Charleston 1974: The old Charleston Civic Center was packed for this attractive AAA state championship game. Charleston had stars such as Mike Jones, Curtis Cabell, Sam Brooks and Ameche Watson. Logan was led by Ross Scaggs, Greg Wooten and coach Willie Akers. Lou Romano’s Charleston basketball teams were incredibly popular in our city.
Dunbar-Greenbrier East, 1972: The old Civic Center was packed for this game. Future WVU Hall of Famer and 1970-72 Greenbrier East star Warren Baker was the feature attraction. Dunbar had seniors Ron Bernard, Ezra Chambers, Harvey Chester, Henry Harmon and Doug Spry.
MMI: This event started as the Marshall Invitational Tournament. After the 1970 plane crash, it became the Marshall Memorial Invitational. Before the glut of tournaments that we have today, the organizers were fortunate to have great teams and great games. WSAZ televised the event and we saw Marshall upset top-10 ranked St. John’s and WVU’s Russell Lee outduel NCAA scoring leader Johnny Neumann. In 1972, Florida State played in the MMI and was ranked No. 2 in the country and had been the NCAA runner-up the year before.