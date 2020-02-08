We love and appreciate basketball in our state.
We care about basketball enough that we like to yell at officials. We may not realize that many of our officials were also great athletes. Here are some that I remember.
Pat Clay: He was a tennis and basketball standout at Milton High School. At one time, he was one of the best tennis players in the state. He has been an excellent official.
Gay Elmore: A great athlete at Stonewall Jackson who later played basketball at WVU, he is the father of Gay Jr. and grandfather of Jon and Ott. He officiated often with former DuPont coach Joe Snodgrass.
Joe Feaganes: The longtime Marshall golf coach was also a high school basketball player at Vinson. Many people may not remember he was a longtime high school football and basketball official.
Dave Gillespie: He is one of the best athletes to come out of Washington District High School, now a part of George Washington. He was a longtime respected basketball official.
Chuck Green: A three-time All-State football star at Charleston High from 1968-70, Green was a longtime basketball official.
Jim Hamrick: The former head football coach at Herbert Hoover was a longtime high school and WVIAC official. He could often be seen working the semifinals and finals of the WVIAC tournament. His son Mike, now the athletic director at Marshall, also officiated in his younger days.
Willard Hunter: One of our state’s most accomplished officials, Hunter traveled the country as a side judge in the highest levels of college football. For many years he also was a well-respected basketball official in our region. His grandson, Hunter Tubert, is one of the best tennis players in the history of our state and played on a national championship team at Ohio State.
Raymond and Larry Jordan: For many years the Jordan brothers seemed to be everywhere. They were in demand as both high school and WVIAC officials.
Claude Miller: Miller was a longtime coaching fixture with the Huntington High Pony Express. He was known for his longevity as a basketball official.
Floyd Shuler: He was from the Wheeling area and a standout athlete at West Liberty, where he’s in the school’s Hall of Fame as a baseball and basketball player. For many years he was considered one of the better officials in the WVIAC. He is also the father of Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.
Doug Spry: At one time there was no busier or better official in our area than Spry. He played on the 1972 Dunbar basketball team that played Warren Baker and Greenbrier East in the Class AAA state title game.
Frank Vincent: Most remember him as the longtime football coach at Charleston High in the 1960s and ‘70s, but he also officiated high school basketball.
Jim Mike Ward: One of the most respected officials in our state, Ward was also a respected football coach at Milton and Parkersburg high schools. Ward was a high school and WVIAC official.
Clarence Woody: A former Big Creek Owl from McDowell County, Woody came to the Kanawha Valley to attend college at West Virginia State. He raised his family here and has been a longtime official in the area.