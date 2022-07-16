In our area, whenever I we have breakfast or lunch with a group of former athletes and media people, we usually talk about names of former athletes from our region. Here are some of the names of athletes that came up in a recent conversation.
GINNY BOGGESS: Boggess was a basketball star at the now-defunct Hamlin High School, graduating in 1999. After playing collegiately at Wingate (NC), she has gone on to be a tenured women’s college basketball coach. Last year, she landed her first Division I head coaching job at Monmouth University in New Jersey.
JIMMY BOONE & DAVE SOWARDS: Two of the senior leaders who led the Winfield Generals to a berth in the AA basketball state championship game in 1977. That team raised the level of expectation for Winfield basketball and Freddie Wright and Charlie Tribble took the Generals to back-to-back AA state title games in 1979 and 1980.
RALPH BURKES: Burkes was a very under-rated, multi-sport athlete at Charleston High in the early 1970s. He played on two Mountain Lion AAA state championship football teams and was on the 1971 basketball team that advanced to the AAA state tournament semi-finals in Morgantown.
SEAN JACKSON: One of our state’s most accomplished student-athletes. Jackson was an all-state basketball player at Vinson High School in Huntington. He led the Tigers to a Class A state championship as a junior in 1986. He then went to Ohio University and transferred to Princeton in the Ivy League where he played in the NCAA Tournament for the legendary Pete Carrill. He was named the Ivy League Player of the Year in 1992.
DEHAN JEFFERSON: An outstanding basketball player at Dunbar in the early 1980’s, he led the Bulldogs to a berth in the AA state championship game in 1981, where they lost to Northfork, 53-50. The game had historical significance as the win gave Northfork a national record 8th straight state title. That record has since been broken.
EARL JONES: A state high school basketball legend from Mt. Hope, Jones was a 7-footer with guard skills who was considered one of the top high school players in the country in the late 1970s. He became a small college basketball Hall of Famer at District of Columbia and Jerry West made him the L.A. Lakers No. 1 draft pick in 1984.
RICK KATZEFF: A two-time state football champion at Charleston High, he won the state’s Hunt Award in 1969. He went on to play at Cincinnati. He will be in town for the Mountain Lions’ football reunion on August 5.
RANDY LAWSON: An outstanding post player at Class A Guyan Valley High School in the early 1970s, Lawson went on to play at King College in Bristol, Tennessee. One of his teammates was former Charleston High guard Lowell Harris.