February is Black History Month. There is no doubt that you will see many stories of some of our nation’s greatest athletes.
Recently, I have been thinking about some of the Black quarterbacks that I have seen impact our state and region.
Today, there are many black QBs. Historically, that was not always the case. I can’t list them all, but here are some that I remember seeing making historical contributions in our region.
BILLY BOOKER: When I was young in the upper Kanawha Valley, he quarterbacked DuPont in the fall of 1967. His brother, Glenn, was a starting quarterback in 1964.
JIM CHARLEY: In the fall of 1974, he was the starting QB at West Virginia State. He came from Pittsburgh, married Vickie Brooks from Rand, and raised his family in the Kanawha Valley. His daughter, Tori, played basketball at Alderson Broaddus.
CHUCK EALEY: He played high school ball in nearby Portsmouth, Ohio and competed against schools near Huntington. He then went to the University of Toledo, played against Marshall, won three MAC championships and three bowl games. His high school and college teams never lost a game. He played professionally in Canada and became the first Black QB to win a Grey Cup championship in 1972. Ealey paved the way for Black quarterbacks like Condredge Holloway (Tennessee) and Warren Moon (Wahington) to play in Canada.
MAJOR HARRIS: Most WVU fans consider him one of the two greatest players in school history. In this state, most fans think he could have been successful in the NFL. His 1988 regular season was the most exciting in school history.
RICKIE HURT: He led Charleston High to AAA state championships in 1968, 1969 and 1970. His high school teams never lost a game.
REGGIE OLIVER: Most know the story from the “We Are Marshall” movie. Oliver came to Marshall from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and was the Marshall QB from 1971-73 after the plane crash.
STERLING PRICE: When Charleston Catholic used to play football, Price was a classic drop-back thrower. He earned a scholarship offer to WVU.
MELVIN WALKER: He was one of Kanawha County’s greatest athletes. In 1965, he became the first Black player to win the Kennedy Award as he quarterbacked Dunbar to a berth in the AAA state title game. In the spring of 1966, he led Dunbar to the AAA state basketball championship.
PAT WHITE: Arguably, the most popular football player in WVU history, White made history as he went 4-0 in bowl games, including a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl.
BEN WILLIAMS: He is the answer to a trivia question. Who was the first Black QB to play at WVU? The answer is Williams in 1973. In that season, he threw a game-winning touchdown pass to beat Miami 20-14 in a crucial win for Bobby Bowden in a rare Friday night road game. That win snapped a four-game losing streak and enabled Bowden and WVU to post a 6-5 record.