My sports childhood was spent in the 1960s. During that time, it seemed that many fans in the Kanawha Valley cheered for both WVU and Marshall. Local fans followed players such as Rod Thorn, Fritz Williams, Dave Reaser, George Stone, Jim Davidson and Dan D’Antoni.
When you have a passionate rooting interest in one team, you tend to view all the players on your favorite team as the “good” guys and the opposition as the “bad” guys.
Here are some of the players, coaches and teams that basketball fans in our region used to love to cheer against in the 1960s.
Dave Bing, Syracuse: There was great anticipation on Feb. 19, 1966 when the Orangemen came to a sold-out WVU Field House. The game was televised, making it a big deal. Bing was an All-American and the main attraction. He scored 22 points and had 14 rebounds, but West Virginia won a wild one, 99-95 in overtime. Carl Head led WVU with 28 points. Bill Ryczaj scored 19 points, Charleston’s John Cavacini had 18 and Fritz Williams scored 17. Bing, of course, went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Pistons.
Bowling Green: When Marshall played Bowling Green in the 1960s, the Falcons had two future NBA players in Butch Komives and Nate Thurmond. Walt Piatkowski was their star in the late ‘60s. Thurmond is in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
John Brisker, Toledo: In 1967 and 1968, Marshall finished second in the Mid-American Conference and went to the NIT. Toledo usually won the MAC and earned a spot in the NCAA tournament. The meanest, toughest player for the Rockets was the 6-foot-5 Brisker, who would later become pro basketball’s ultimate “tough guy.” He turned games into street fights and made no secret of carrying a gun in his gym bag. No one messed with Brisker. He was the most feared player in the league.
After basketball, Brisker disappeared under mysterious circumstances in Uganda in 1985. No one knows exactly what happened. There were rumors he was a mercenary involved with the ruthless Idi Amin. That may not have ended well. He remains one of pro basketball’s most fascinating mysteries. The U.S. government declared him dead to settle his estate. No one knows for sure if he is dead or alive, but he has not been heard from in over 40 years.
Lefty Driesell, Davidson: In the 1960s, the Davidson-WVU basketball rivalry was one of the most intense in the country. Both teams were national powers, and both usually had All-Americans. Mountaineers fans loved to cheer against Driesell when he brought his team to Morgantown.
Fred Hetzel, Davidson: Hetzel was an All-American at Davidson and a three-time Player of the Year in the Southern Conference. He was the overall first pick in the 1965 NBA draft by the San Francisco Warriors.
Terry Holland, Davidson: When Rod Thorn was at WVU, Terry Holland was playing at Davidson. The classy Holland went on to coach Ralph Sampson and Princeton’s Jimmy Miller at Virginia.
Mike Maloy, Davidson: WVU basketball fans cheered hard against Davidson’s Maloy in the old Southern Conference days. He was a three-time All-American at Davidson.
Steve Mix, Toledo: From 1966-68, Marshall played against the Rockets’ center, who was a three-time All-MAC player and had a 13-year career in the NBA.
Dick Snyder, Davidson: Along with Hetzel, WVU fans also worried about Snyder when he played for Davidson from 1963-66. He played in the NBA from 1966-79.