It’s the time of year in our state when many begin to speculate on which high school football player will win the 2021 Kennedy Award, given to the state’s top player.
Every past winner was a great player. I did not see them all, but here are some that I remember.
1963, Jimmy Smithberger, Welch: Welch High School had a great nickname, the Maroon Wave. Smithberger went on to play for Ara Parseghian on Notre Dame’s 1966 national championship team.
1965, Melvin Walker, Dunbar: Walker is still a legend in Dunbar. He led the Bulldogs to the state title game in football and won the AAA state title in basketball. He went on to play at Wisconsin, but suffered a horrific leg injury that caused him to lose a leg.
1970, Rick Hurt, Charleston: Hurt led Charleston High to three state championships in 1968, ‘69 and ‘70. His teams did not lose a game in three years. He went on to play at Cincinnati and still goes to Bearcat games.
1972 and 1973, Danny Williams, DuPont: Williams was the first two-time winner of the Kennedy Award. He went on to play at WVU and became a Rhodes Scholar.
1974, Robin Lyons, Herbert Hoover: Lyons is the only Kennedy Award winner from Herbert Hoover. Lyons’ Huskies teams used to draw large crowds on Friday nights up Elk River.
1975 and 1976, Robert Alexander, South Charleston: One of the most highly recruited players in state history, Alexander was a high school All-American, and then went on to WVU and the NFL.
1978, Curt Warner, Pineville: One of our state’s most amazing athletes, Warner went on to Penn State where he helped Joe Paterno win his first national championship. He was a great NFL player in Seattle and only serious knee injuries kept him out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
1994, Randy Moss, DuPont: Moss won two AAA state championships, in 1992 and 1993, won an NCAA I-AA national title in 1996 at Marshall and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
1996 and 1998, J.R. House, Nitro: House led Nitro to a AAA state championship in 1998 and set several national high school passing records. He also played major league baseball and is now a coach with the Cincinnati Reds.
2007, Jordan Roberts, Scott. The only Kennedy Award winner from Boone County, Roberts went to star at the University of Charleston.
2011 and 2012, Ryan Switzer, George Washington: A two-time winner, he went on to star at North Carolina and play in the NFL. He is on injured reserve with the Cleveland Browns.