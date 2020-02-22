The Kanawha Valley lost one of its more memorable athletes this week with the death of former Charleston High athlete Paul Daugherty.
Daugherty grew up on Charleston’s east end and was a rare blend of size and speed in football and track for coaches Frank Vincent and Keith Pritt. Former teammate and Marshall star Steve Morton said this about Daugherty:
“He was Earl Campbell before Earl Campbell,” recalls Morton. “He was big and powerful, but he was also fast. It was really unusual to see a 250-pound guy running on the shuttle hurdle relay team like a sprinter.”
In high school in the early 1970s, Charleston’s backfield of Mike Tyson, Curt Calloway and Daugherty was talented. Daugherty’s obituary reads that he went on to play at Iowa State and Miami (Ohio).
Daugherty played at Roosevelt Junior High on the city’s east end. Sadly, many Roosevelt athletes have passed away. From my era, we have lost such athletes as Terry Berkley, Ralph Burkes, Larry “Deacon: Harris, Gary Miller, Tyson and now Daugherty.
•••
The eastern end of the Kanawha Valley also lost a piece of its athletic history this past week. Friends came from as far away as Florida and Georgia to celebrate the life of former DuPont football and basketball star David Dorsey, who passed away at the age of 71 after a battle with dementia.
Dorsey was a strong, raw-boned two-sport athlete. In 1966, he helped his football team to a 7-3 record. In 1967, they finished 8-2. In today’s environment they would have been a state playoff team.
In basketball in 1967, Dorsey played for a young Joe Snodgrass and his team upset George Washington and East Bank in the sectional before losing to Princeton in the regional.
On the field and on the court, Dorsey was a tough guy, a physical enforcer. Among his teammates were Jim Fout, James Chambers, Roger Shinn, Billy Booker, Neal Hopkins and Benny Hopkins.
Off the court, he pastored churches in Seth, Alum Creek, Campbells Creek and St. Albans.
•••
At this time of the year I find myself missing former Mullens basketball coach Don Nuckols. It was always enjoyable to see Nuckols at postseason tournaments.
Nuckols passed away three years ago after a long career in coaching and education. He coached the Mullens Rebels to five state basketball championships, including three in a row from 1982-84. Those teams were led by future WVU guard Herbie Brooks. Nuckols also coached futue two NBA players at Mullens, Mike D’Antoni and Jerome Anderson.
Besides his three state titles in the 1980s, Nuckols also won state titles in 1970 and 1972. He often said his best team might have been his 1969 team, which rolled through the state and beat Wyoming County neighbor Pineville twice in the regular season. However, Pineville upset Mullens in a sectional game at Pineville and went on to play Ceredo-Kenova in the Class AA state championship game.