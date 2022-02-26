It’s the time of year in our state when we start thinking of postseason basketball.
For many of us it brings back memories of college and high school tournaments in various venues across the state. Here are some thoughts on some of them.
Logan Fieldhouse: Back when the coalfields had life, if you wanted to validate yourself as a high school basketball player you had to play in the Logan Memorial Fieldhouse. It was the Madison Square Garden of high school basketball in our state. There were passionate, knowledgeable fans who appreciated fast-break basketball. It was the site of many sectional and regional games, in all classes. Most coalfield teams such as Logan, Williamson, Harts, Burch, Kermit, Lenore and others played postseason games in Logan.
Williamson Field House: The same coalfield teams that played postseason games in Logan also often played in Williamson. Coaches such as George Ritchie (Williamson) and Ed Starling (Williamson Liberty) were celebrities in town. So were players such as Mark Cline, Bill Craig and Danny Moses. It meant something special to high school teams to win in this building.
WVU Field House: Because there were no interstates, and I lived in the southern part of the state, I was only in this building once. It was the college home of Rod Hundley, Jerry West, Willie Akers and other Mountaineer greats. In high school state legends such as West, Lewis D’Antoni, Fritz Williams, Jim Davidson and Curt Price played or coached there in the state tournament. This was a basketball mecca.
Memorial Field House: The former home of Marshall basketball in Huntington was the scene of many classic sectional and regional tournament games, many of which I broadcast. The state Catholic tournament was there as well as the high school state tournament. In 1966, Dunbar won a Class AAA state title there with Melvin Walker leading the way.
Eddie King Gym: For many years, the old Morris Harvey gym was the biggest in the Kanawha Valley. Most high school students in the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s experienced thrilling moments in this building as players or fans. It was a great place for a high school sectional and regional game. Two thousand fans there sounded like 5,000.
Charleston Civic Center: From 1960 to 1980, the “old” Civic Center was the state’s basketball palace. All of the great high school teams and WVIAC teams of those eras played there. Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer played there. In the pre-interstate days, WVU annually played a game there.
Raleigh County Armory: Many great teams and players played in sectional and regional games in this building in Beckley. It has long been a launching pad for many southern West Virginia basketball legends. The first time I ever saw Mount Hope’s Earl Jones and DuPont’s Jason Williams play was in this building
Brushfork Armory: The National Guard Armory near Bluefield in Mercer County always felt like an arena. It was often used for postseason games involving Northfork’s powerful teams.
Welch National Guard Armory: Many of the gyms in McDowell County were small, so doubleheader regular-season and postseason games were popular there. In the era of segregation, there were nine high schools in McDowell County. For those schools a possible run to the state tournament started in the Welch Armory.