How well do you know college basketball history? I am guessing that even the most avid college hoops fans did not remember that Jan. 20 was the 53rd anniversary of the game that forever changed college basketball on television.
It was Jan. 20, 1968 as unbeaten Lew Alcindor and defending national champion UCLA battled unbeaten Elvin Hayes and Houston in a game billed as “The Game of the Century.”
To add to the magnitude of the event, the game was played not in a normal arena but in a domed stadium, something that is commonplace now for the Final Four. The game was played in the Houston Astrodome in front of almost 53,000 fans.
The game was a promoted as a “spectacle.” In reality it was a lousy place to watch basketball. The playing floor was in the middle of the dirt Astrodome floor. Every seat was a bad one as the closest seats were at least 50 yards from the floor.
Celebrities were everywhere. Popular rock group Jay and the Techniques performed their hit song “Keep the Ball Rolling” before the game.
The game was nationally televised by TVS Sports in prime time on a Saturday night, making it the first NCAA regular-season game to be broadcast nationally in prime time. This telecast proved the television interest in college basketball, thus paving the way for March Madness, ESPN and the glut of games that we have on television today. The telecast launched the career of a young Dick Enberg.
UCLA had won 47 straight and had never lost a game with Alcindor, but the legendary center had a scratched eye and played with a patch over his left eye. It was a big showcase for Hayes, who scored 29 points in the first half and 39 for the game.
Houston won 71-69 and jumped UCLA in the polls. Later on, the Bruins would win with a healthy Alcindor as they embarrassed the Cougars 101-69 in the NCAA semifinals at the Final Four.
There is a local angle to this story. Interestingly enough, 12 days after “The Game of the Century,” Marshall played Elvin Hayes and Houston in a doubleheader at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Houston was No. 1 in the country and, just 11 months earlier, Marshall had proven to be entertaining when George Stone scored 46 points against Nebraska in the NIT.
Ellis Johnson’s Marshall team was entertaining again but lost to Houston in a shootout 102-93. Bob Redd scored 25 points and Bob Allen snagged 11 rebounds.
The Marshall-Houston game was the second game of an MSG doubleheader that also featured Army vs. NYU. Army was coached by a young Bobby Knight and one of his guards was Mike Krzyzewski. You may have heard of those guys.
Both Marshall and WVU would come back to the Garden in March to play in the NIT but both lost in the first round. Marshall lost in double overtime to St. Peters 102-93 as Elnardo Webster scored 52 points. WVU lost to Don May and Dayton 87-68. Dayton would go on to win the tournament.