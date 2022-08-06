This past Friday night, approximately 40 members of the Charleston High School football team's dynastic yearsa gathered in downtown Charleston at DT Prime Steakhouse Restaurant.
It was a 50-year reunion of the 1968-69-70 Charleston High football teams that won three straight Class AAA state titles.
The Mountain Lions defeated St. Albans 3-0 in the 1968 AAA state title game, defeated Buckhannon-Upshur 6-0 in 1969 and downed Clarksburg Victory 32-7 in 1970.
The unofficial guest of honor was former assistant football coach and head track coach Keith Pritt. Among the speakers were former assistant coach Vince Monseau and former players Rusty Meadows, Rick Katzeff, Rickie Hurt, Rex Repass and Steve Brown.
Among the many former players in attendance were several players who played on all three state championship teams such as Hurt, Grayson Profitt, Bucky Lowe, Chuck Green, Leo Robinson, Ike Fauber and Doug McNeil.
Sadly, many members of the team are deceased, including such players as Terry Berkley, Mike Tyson, Ralph Burkes, Terry Cantrell, Dennis Reed, Jerry Stewart and Gary Miller. Also deceased are head coach Frank Vincent and assistant coaches Jim Jarrett and Lou Romano.
At the end of the football reunion, former Charleston High basketball guard Ameche Watson stopped in to say hello. Watson was on the 1973 and 1974 Mountain Lion teams that won AAA state championships under Lou Romano. The 1973 team defeated Parkersburg in the state championship game, while the 1974 team defeated Logan. Watson went on to play for Goodrich “Pete” Phillips at West Virginia Tech in Montgomery.
Many of the former CHS football players seemed to enjoy seeing longtime Kanawha Valley coach John Vencill at the reunion. Vencill was a young teacher/coach, not much older than the players, when the Mountain Lions won football titles in 1968-69-70.
I am guessing that many of those players don’t realize that Vencill was also an outstanding athlete. He played basketball at Gauley Bridge High School in an era when the Fayette County town turned out several major college players such as Bobby Ayersman (Virginia Tech) and Jerry Montgomery (Wake Forest).
Vencill was a multi-sport athlete at Gauley Bridge and led the Travellers to the 1963 state basketball tournament.
In the 1960s, the population of Charleston was much larger than it is today. One of the reasons why Charleston High was strong athletically was that four junior high programs fed into the school.
In that era, CHS was getting athletes from Roosevelt, Jefferson, John Adams and Horace Mann junior highs. It was a golden era of Mountain Lions sports from 1968-74 as there were multiple state titles in football, boys basketball and track.