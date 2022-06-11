Football fans in our state continue to be saddened over the recent death of state football legend Robert Alexander.
“Alexander the Great” was a great source of state pride when he played for South Charleston and performed in front of large crowds in Oakes Field on Friday nights in the mid-1970s.
Alexander is also a reminder that the 1970s was a time of talented running backs in our region. This is not a complete list, but here are some of those names.
Mike Bailey: There was a time when Big Creek High School in War churned out several big-time athletes. Names such as Oscar Patrick, Bob Gresham and others came from that coalfield area. Bailey was a talented running back in the 1970s who went to Marshall and helped his team to an upset win over nationally ranked Miami in 1976.
Walt Easley: Easley helped Stonewall Jackson win a Class AAA state championship in 1974. He was recruited by Woody Hayes at Ohio State but he chose to go to WVU. He would later play with the San Francisco 49ers and was on the 49ers team that won the Super Bowl in 1982.
Claude Geiger: Geiger was a sophomore and a senior on East Bank’s state championship teams of 1971 and 1973. He would sign at Michigan State and eventually transfer to Marshall.
Robin Lyons: Lyons won the Kennedy Award at Herbert Hoover in the fall of 1974 and signed to play for Bobby Bowden at WVU. His running-back teammate, Allen Chamber, also signed at WVU.
Heywood Smith: Smith was a star for Dunbar as a senior in the fall of 1971. He went on to play at WVU and rushed for 927 yards and 11 touchdowns from 1973-75. In his junior season at Dunbar, his fellow running back Tony Harris led the Kanawha Valley Conference in scoring.
Mike Tyson: As a sophomore, Tyson helped Charleston win the AAA state championship in 1970 over Clarksburg Victory. He had NFL size, Olympic-caliber sprinter speed and record-setting ability in the long jump, but he did not play football as a high school senior. He still earned a scholarship to Iowa State.
Curt Warner: An incredible talent from tiny Class A Pineville High School in Wyoming County. Most of the national powers found him in the fall of 1978 and he eventually signed with Joe Paterno and Penn State. He led the Nittany Lions to a national championship in 1982 and, despite numerous injuries, had an outstanding NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He is in the College Football Hall of Fame.