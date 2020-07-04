Our state does have some history of hosting international high school basketball. In the spring of 1975, a high school all-star team from our state played a traveling Russian all-star team in the old Charleston Civic Center arena.
The game was billed as the Jerry West Classic and the West Virginia all-stars were coached by then-St. Albans coach Tex Williams and then-Logan coach Willie Akers. Among the players were Harvey Austin from Williamson, Bill Herscher from St. Albans, Jay Feltz from Monongah, Kevin Claudio from Morgantown, Jeff Cook from George Washington and Sam Brooks from Charleston.
The West Virginia kids played hard and the Charleston crowd was energized. However, the Russian team was older, bigger, had played together longer and they eventually prevailed.
In the spring of 1983, another West Virginia high school all-star team played another traveling Russian national team, this time at the Henderson Center in Huntington. The West Virginia team was coached by AAU coaches Roger Monk and Jim Triplett. Among the in-state players were Williamson High School All-American Mark Cline, Herbie Brooks of Mullens, Gary Webster of Logan and Keith Tyler of Charleston.
Again, the West Virginia team played extremely hard. Again, the Russian team was older, bigger and had played together longer. The game was entertaining, the home crowd was loud, but eventually the Russian team prevailed.
Despite the losses, both events were good nights for high school basketball in our state.
n There was a classic picture that popped up this week om social media of a 1956 state high school tournament semi-final game between Mullens and East Bank. The picture featured Jerry West being guarded by Willie Akers. West and Akers would become best friends as college teammates and they would lead WVU to the 1959 NCAA championship game in Louisville.
Many fans may not realize that Rick Tolley was a sophomore on that Mullens basketball team. Tolley was the head football coach at Marshall who was killed in the 1970 plane crash.
n Sometimes I feel my age. This week is one of those times. I received a note that former DuPont and Old Dominion basketball star Joey Caruthers had his 65th birthday. I still remember playing against him in a Saturday morning rec league when I was 10 years old.
•••
Our state knows the basketball accomplishments of the D’Antoni family. Lewis was a coaching legend at Mullens. His oldest son Danny is the head coach at Marshall. Mike is the head coach of the Houston Rockets and is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year. The youngest son, Mark, played at Coastal Carolina and is a Charleston attorney.
You may not know “The Overlooked D’Antoni.” Kathy D’Antoni announced her retirement this week as an associate superintendent of the West Virginia Department of Education. New state school superintendent, Clayton Burch, described her as “a great champion for West Virginia children.”
Her brothers are high profile in the world of athletics, but their sister is an unsung hero. I am not sure that I have ever seen a more dedicated daughter and sister. Her creative contributions to education in our state will impact our state’s educational system forever.
You can email Frank Giardina at: flg16@hotmail.com.