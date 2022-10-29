On the college sports calendar, we are in that “overlap” time as football and basketball seasons start to collide. Just for fun, here are some past and present football and basketball coaches who remind me of each other.
n Bob Knight and Frank Kush: Both were combative, surly, confrontational and controversial. Both also had incredibly long and impactful careers at their institutions. Knight was the men’s basketball coach at Indiana from 1971-2000 and Kush was the head football coach at Arizona State from 1958-79.
n Jay Wright and Dabo Swinney: In the grueling profession of coaching, both retained a youthful look. Wright recently retired as the basketball coach at Villanova. Swinney is still the football coach at Clemson. Both won national championships and greatly elevated the national profiles of their programs.
n Bob Huggins and Bo Schembechler: Everyone in the state knows Huggins. Schembechler was best known for being the football coach at Michigan. Both come across as grumpy to those who don’t know them. They both have more of a natural scowl than a smile. They are also similar in that neither has a national championship on his resume, but both are beloved in their states and are Hall of Famers.
n Tony Bennett and Tony Dungee: I have often referred to Virginia basketball coach Bennett as “the Tony Dungy of college basketball.” Both are calm men of faith, incredibly respected by their opponents and are men of little to no ego. Both have also won the ultimate championships in their sport. Dungy won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006; Bennett led Virginia to a NCAA basketball title in 2019.
n John Beilein and Lance Leipold: Both started their coaching careers at the bottom and worked their way up. Beilein started at the junior-college level and coached at the small-college, mid-major and major conference levels of college basketball. Leipold won six national championships at Division III, won at mid-major Buffalo and is now impacting the Kansas football program.
n Dean Smith and Joe Paterno: Both are gone now. You know Smith as a basketball coaching legend at North Carolina and Paterno as a football coaching legend at Penn State. Both won two national championships and it took them years to do it. Both won their first one in 1982. Both were bigger than life and had major economic impacts on their respective institutions and towns.
n Hubert Davis and Bobby Bowden: The current basketball coach at UNC and the former WVU and Florida State football coach are a generation apart, but very similar. Both are strong men of faith, but also incredibly competitive. Bowden won two national titles. Davis played for a national title last spring and is the preseason pick to win it all in basketball this year.