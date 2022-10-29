Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

On the college sports calendar, we are in that “overlap” time as football and basketball seasons start to collide. Just for fun, here are some past and present football and basketball coaches who remind me of each other.

n Bob Knight and Frank Kush: Both were combative, surly, confrontational and controversial. Both also had incredibly long and impactful careers at their institutions. Knight was the men’s basketball coach at Indiana from 1971-2000 and Kush was the head football coach at Arizona State from 1958-79.

Tags