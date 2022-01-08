The Southern Conference has a rich athletic history. At on time, the schools comprising the SEC and the ACC were all in the Southern Conference. In our state, both WVU and Marshall have been members of the Southern Conference.
This is the 100-year anniversary of the Southern Conference and the league recently named an all-anniversary team for all of its sports. Some of the names on the list had a strong local flavor. Here some of those names.
MIKE BARBER: A former Winfield star, Barber played at Marshall and is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
BRUCE BOSLEY: He came from Green Bank High School and became a WVU football all-American in 1955.
MELVIN CUNNINGHAM: A former Matewan Tiger, Cunningham was a football all-American at Marshall in the mid-1990s.
JOHN DOTSON: A former track state champion from DuPont, Dotson was a four-time all-conference runner at Marshall.
GAY ELMORE: Former South Charleston basketball star and current Charleston attorney, Elmore was the league’s basketball Player of the Year when he played at VMI in 1985-86 and 1986-87.
SAM HUFF: The Farmington High grad is one of WVU’S most popular former players. Our state still mourns his passing from Nov. 13.
ROD HUNDLEY: The Charleston High and WVU basketball legend was the Southern Conference Player of the Year in 1957.
CHRIS SMITH: A former Charleston High great, “Moose” was an all-American at Virginia Tech when the Hokies were in the Southern Conference.
ROD THORN: he Princeton native was an all-conference basketball star at WVU in 1961, 1962 and 1963.
JERRY WEST: Of course, West would be on the list. He is probably the greatest basketball player in Southern Conference history.
FRITZ WILLIAMS: The Weirton native was the Southern Conference Male Athlete of the Year in 1967-68.
FRED WYANT: A Weston native, Wyant was a three-time academic all-American as a football quarterback at WVU from 1952-55.
There are two names of local athletes that are not on the 100-year team, but deserve mention.
One was former Charleston High and Capital football player William King. King was on the last team at Charleston High and the first team at Capital High and went on to play at Marshall and helped win the I-AA national football title in 1992. He was a two-time All-American and was the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 1993.
Another is former Charleston High basketball standout Greg Dennis. Dennis was recruited by St. Albans native Les Robinson to East Tennessee State. From 1988-92, Dennis helped lead the Bucs to a 99-30 record and a NCAA Tournament upset win over Arizona. In four years, the 6-foot-11 Dennis averaged 17 points and seven rebounds a game.
It is also worth noting that the current commissioner of the Southern Conference has a West Virginia connection. The commissioner is Jim Schaus, the son of former WVU basketball coach and Athletic Director Fred Schaus. Fred Schaus was WVU’s men’s basketball coach from 1954-60 and the AD from 1981-89.