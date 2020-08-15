Sports fans are bored. We’ve missed our local and national sporting events.
Slowly but surely, with precautions, sports and entertainment is coming back. After some early struggles, Major League Baseball is being played. The NBA is about to start its playoffs. The NHL is in the playoffs. Here’s hoping we can play some college football in our state.
With all of this free time, here are some pandemic sports thoughts on my mind:
n Baseball has been using the designated hitter in both leagues during the 60-game schedule. I don’t think this is an experiment. I am guessing the DH in both leagues is going to be permanent.
n Baseball has also changed doubleheaders to seven-inning games rather playing the full nine innings. I expect this to be a permanent change also.
n MLB announcing teams are not traveling, but are broadcasting games in a remote studio using television monitors. With broadcast companies losing money during the pandemic, I am guessing that we will see more of this. It saddens me.
n College football attendance and stadium size have long been factors in recruiting. It is one of the reasons that the SEC and Big Ten usually have 10 of the top 15 recruiting classes in the country. With the pandemic, and a cap on fan attendance, will this even out the playing field in recruiting?
n If there is no tailgating, no marching bands and no mascots, is it really college football?
n Fans in our state are eager for college football, but it could be more of a shame if there is no college basketball. Bob Huggins and Dan D’Antoni are both poised to have good teams that could make some postseason noise. It will be a shame if they get their seasons canceled.
n If there is no football season, but there is a window to play a two-week, four-team playoff, Steve Spurrier says just put the four best ACC and SEC teams in the playoff. The television ratings would be strong.
n In case you hadn’t noticed, the facilities arms race in college football has gotten out of hand. With universities expecting to lose a lot of money, maybe this will slow that trend.
n If there is Monday Night Football on ESPN this fall, consider me underwhelmed by the broadcast team of Steve Levy and Brian Griese. I am obviously biased, but I was hoping that Randy Moss and Pat McAfee would be added to the announcing team. They would give MNF some much-needed personality.
n The NCAA’s decision to cancel the fall sports championships is unfortunate for our state. WVU fans have taken pride in the NCAA tournament success of the women’s soccer team. Marshall fans were ready to see their men’s soccer team make noise again in the tournament. University of Charleston fans enjoyed winning the Division II national title a year ago and they wanted to try again.