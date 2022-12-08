Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Several of our area high schools and former high schools are in the mode of staging athletic reunions over the Christmas holidays.

Former East Bank athletes will have a reunion breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at East Bank Middle School. Former athletes such as Roy Kuhl, Onas Aliff, Larry Green, Mike Kitchen and Chris Massey are expected to attend.

