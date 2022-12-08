Several of our area high schools and former high schools are in the mode of staging athletic reunions over the Christmas holidays.
Former East Bank athletes will have a reunion breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at East Bank Middle School. Former athletes such as Roy Kuhl, Onas Aliff, Larry Green, Mike Kitchen and Chris Massey are expected to attend.
n George Washington High School is having a basketball Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Hall of Fame class will be introduced at 12:30 p.m. on the 17th, prior to a 1:00 basketball game. Among the inductees are Trippi Adams, Luke Eddy, Chris Long, Patrick O’Malley, Billy Williams and others.
n Former DuPont male and female athletes will have a breakfast starting at 8:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Saturday morning, Dec. 24 at the DuPont Middle School cafeteria. Former DuPont football and baseball player Rob Ryan is organizing the event.
n Last weekend as Herbert Hoover played in the AA state championship football game, I thought of Jim Hamrick.
In the fall of 1964, Hamrick became the first coach at the newly consolidated Herbert Hoover. Hoover was a consolidation of Clendenin and Elkview High Schools. Clendenin was the Cardinals and the school colors were red and white. Elkview was the Herd and wore blue and white. Thus, when Hoover was formed the school colors were blue and red.
Hamrick’s youngest son, Mike, remembers his dad saying that the consolidation of the football program at Hoover was not easy. “My dad said the teams at Elkview and Clendenin were bitter rivals and bringing them together was not easy,” recalls Mike Hamrick. “He was a no nonsense, strict and firm disciplinarian. He told his football players that they were no longer Elkview or Clendenin, but they were now Herbert Hoover. Then he played a challenging AAA schedule and they had to try and come together or they would get embarrassed. The challenging schedule got their attention. They played the powerhouse schools in the region of the 60’s like Dunbar, Stonewall Jackson, St. Albans, Beckley, Huntington, East Bank and others.”
When Herbert Hoover first opened, two of the stars in the 1960’s were basketball player Jim Hayes and football star Billy Joe Mantooth. Hayes went on to be a great player for Rich Meckfessel at Morris Harvey. Mantooth became a junior college All-American at Ferrum (Va). In 1970 and then starred at WVU in 1971 and 1972. He played for the Eagles and Oilers in the NFL from 1973-76.
Former Marshall assistant coach Red Dawson missed the 1970 plane crash because he drove home after the East Carolina game so that he could go to Virginia to try to recruit Mantooth.
After Hamrick, Joe Cowley took over the football program, coached for 29 years from 1970-1998 and had such stars as 1974 Kennedy Award winner Robin Lyons and others. His 1977 team was 10-0 and lost in the AAA semifinals of the state playoffs.
No school has had more adversity in recent years than Herbert Hoover. Their success in athletics is a tribute to the character of the Elk River community.