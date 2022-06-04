Last weekend, I attended my 50-year class reunion for DuPont High School. As you would expect, there were many stories and various pieces of memorabilia available.
Two of my classmates were members of the 1972 All-State baseball team. One was shortstop Billy Joe Hicks, who was chosen as one of the co-captains of the team. The other was pitcher Joey Whitlock, who compiled a 7-2 record and only allowed one earned run all season.
Keep in mind, times were different then. Baseball had just one classification and eight teams made it to the state tournament.
As I looked down the 1972 All-State list, I found other interesting names. Here are some of them.
The other co-captain of the team was Steve Naternicola of Fairmont Senior. Naternicola would become well known in baseball circles as the coach of the Polar Bears for 25 seasons. Hicks also had a long coaching career, leading Hurricane to a Class AAA state championship in 2002 and a state runner-up finish in 1999.
There were other interesting names on the 1972 All-State team. One of the outfielders was Dunbar’s Heywood Smith, who hit .489 for the Bulldogs and went on to play football at WVU for Bobby Bowden.
Dunbar had a run of good athletes in 1971-72, with names such as Ron Bernard, Doug Spry, Ezra Chambers, Harvey Chester and Henry Harmon taking the Bulldogs to the AAA state title game in basketball, where they lost to Warren Baker and Greenbrier East.
Another outfielder on the All-State baseball team was Barboursville’s Steve Leach, who batted .614 as a hitter and was 8-0 as a pitcher. He went to Kentucky to play football.
Another area name on the first team was utility player Dave Lewis from Chapmanville.
On the second team were area names such as Gerald Crowder of DuPont, Roger Chambers from St. Albans, James Payne from East Bank, Gary Williams from Sherman and Timmy Meadows from Huntington. Meadows also played quarterback for the Pony Express football team and eventually played basketball for Curt Price at West Virginia State and Bob Daniels at Marshall.
The All-State third team was captained by Nitro’s Jack Eastwood, who played football at WVU. Also on the third team was junior John “Fuzzy” Filliez from New Martinsville, who became a Marshall football Hall of Famer.
Don Boyce of George Washington was on the team, along with sophomore stars Wendell Morrison of St. Albans and Danny Williams from DuPont. They would go on to be two of the better athletes in Kanawha Valley Conference history. Morrison played basketball at Old Dominion and Williams played football at WVU and became a Rhodes Scholar.
Several coaches were recognized with the All-State team, including Joe Snodgrass from DuPont, Paul Raines from Parkersburg, Paul McClanahan from Nitro and Chuck Boggs from Barboursville.