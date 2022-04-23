Earlier this month. William & Mary hired a new women’s basketball coach.
“So what?” you might say. You may not know that the Tribe’s new head coach has roots in Charleston, West Virginia.
The new William & Mary women’s basketball coach is Erin Dickerson Davis.
She is the daughter of former DuPont and University of Charleston basketball player Bryan Dickerson. Bryan Dickerson and former West Virginia Tech standout Greg Saunders were the leaders of Jim Fout’s DuPont teams during the early 1980s. Dickerson went on to play for Tex Williams at the University of Charleston on outstanding Golden Eagle teams that featured Keith Tyler, Tony Gordon and Jayson Gee.
Erin Dickerson Davis was born in Charleston, moved to Chicago as an infant, played at Whitney Young High School and at Northwestern in the Big Ten. After her playing career ended in 2009, she immediately began coaching. She has been an assistant at Furman, LaSalle, Illinois State, Towson State, Georgetown and Wake Forest.
She now has her first head-coaching position at William & Mary, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.
She has another state basketball tie. Her brother Aaric played in two games for WVU in 2012-13 before he transferred to Delaware State.
n In March, our state lost a former coach who was beloved by college basketball coaches all over the nation.
Former University of Charleston head coach Glen Korobov died in Indianapolis on March 8 at the age of 79.
Korobov came to Morris Harvey in the 1970s as an assistant coach to Rich Meckfessel at Morris Harvey. Korabou then became the head coach of the Golden Eagles from 1979 to 1982.
Korobov coached at many schools such as Butler, St. Louis, Oklahoma State and Tulane. However, it was after coaching that he made his biggest impact.
He became a minister to the nation’s college basketball coaches. Over the last 40 years, he has been one of the most beloved and influential men in college basketball.
I was blessed to be around Korobov for over 40 years and was a recipient of his daily texts of encouragement. College basketball will miss him.
When I think of Korobov, I can’t help but think of former Morris Harvey/University of Charleston basketball player Joe Lucas, who was an incredibly versatile player. Korabov recruited Lucas out of powerful DeMatha High School in Washington. Eventually, Lucas played all five positions for the Golden Eagles.
Lucas was very popular in our city and now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.
n College basketball lost one of its best coaches this week with the sudden retirement of Villanova head coach Jay Wright. Wright also has a local tie. He played his college basketball at Bucknell. His college coach was Charlie Woollum, the brother of former longtime Marshall assistant C.J. Woollum.