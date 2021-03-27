It’s the time of year when coaching changes are being made in college basketball.
I’m guessing that many people are not aware of all of the ties to our state involved with some of the transactions.
For example, the College of Charleston recently hired Pat Kelsey as its head men’s basketball coach. Kelsey’s uncle Steve Stoll played football at Marshall and was an offensive lineman for Sonny Randle in the 1980s. As a young boy, Kelsey remembers traveling to Huntington and watching games in Fairfield Stadium.
The College of Charleston competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. That league’s championship was just won by Drexel out of Philadelphia. There is another state tie there. Drexel is coached by 1995 Morgantown High grad Zach Spiker.
n Speaking of ties to our area, we should have some affection for Ohio University head coach Jeff Boals, who upset Virginia in the NCAA Tournament. Boals was an assistant coach for Greg White at both Marshall and the University of Charleston from 1999-2004. During that time he got married. Boals and his fiancée were so impressed by our State Capitol that they held their wedding on the Capitol steps.
Boals told me that story several years ago when he was an assistant coach at Akron. He was in the area recruiting Brett McClanahan from Nitro. We were sitting with former outstanding southern coalfield guards Eddie Ivy (Northfork) and Matthew Watts (Mount Hope).
n Earlier this week, West Liberty lost in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II national tournament in Evansville, Indiana. It’s not easy to win a national tournament at any level. When I think of the D2 tournament, I am reminded of 1975, when Old Dominion won the D2 national championship, also in Evansville.
That Old Dominion team had several ties to our state. It was coached by Moundsville native Sonny Allen, and two of the ODU players were from the Kanawha Valley — Joey Caruthers from DuPont and Wendell Morrison from St. Albans.
n The basketball world was saddened this week with the death of former Los Angeles Laker star Elgin Baylor. Many NBA fans in our state fondly remember Baylor as Jerry West’s longtime teammate during the 1960s.
Baylor played at the University of Seattle and played his senior year of high school in the 1950s at Spingarn in Washington, DC. Spingarn also has a tie to our state for basketball fans from the 1970s. Six-11 phenom Earl Jones transferred from Mount Hope to Spingarn for his final season of high school basketball.
West selected Jones with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 1984 NBA draft.