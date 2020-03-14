There will be no high school boys basketball state tournament basketball in Charleston this week. That means no crowded food court at the Town Center and no gathering of coaches in the lobbies of the Marriott and Embassy Suites.
However, we do have memories of past tournaments. I can’t mention them all, but here are some moments are still fresh in my mind.
Mountain Lions dynasty: Charleston High School coach Lou Romano had Class AAA state championship teams in 1968, 1973 and 1974. He had great stars such as Curt Price, Larry Harris, Levi Phillips, Mike Jones, Ameche Watson, Dennis Harris, Sam Brooks and Charles “Dickie” Russell. When Romano’s teams won state titles over Woodrow Wilson (1968), Parkersburg (1973) and Logan (1974), it seemed to have a positive impact on the entire Kanawha Valley.
1978 Class AA championship game: This game had great star power as perennial state champ Northfork defeated Mount Hope 57-46. Northfork had Russell Todd, who would go on to star at WVU. Mout Hope had a 6-foot-11 phenom, Earl Jones, considered by many to be the top high school prospect in the country. He was Kevin Garnett before Kevin Garnett.
1994, Woodrow Wilson vs. DuPont: Many fans and longtime media members consider this the best game they have ever seen in the tournament. Unlike most high school games, this one had true national star power as it featured future Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and future NBA champion Jason Williams playing for DuPont. In today’s world of seeding the state tournament, this might be a state championship game. As it was then, it was a Thursday morning quarterfinal. It is considered by many as the most athletic, exciting and competitive game in state tournament history. There was no “feeling out” period. It was competitive from the opening tip.
Best team ever? The 2007 Huntington High team is the best I have seen in West Virginia. I loved the 1966 Dunbar team and the 1968 Charleston team, but the group with future NBA players O.J. Mayo, Patrick Patterson and company was incredible. Huntington won the Class AAA state championship, beating South Charleston 103-61 in the title game.
I still remember sitting in the Town Center food court with longtime tournament watchers Corky Griffith, Dave Gillespie and the late Jim Young prior to the Highlanders quarterfinal game with Bridgeport. There was a large table of Bridgeport fans sitting next to us.
They asked us what we thought would happen and they were not happy when I said the game would not be close. One lady responded by saying that “Well, you never know what may happen in any game.” I responded by saying, “Normally I would agree with you, but you have no idea what you are about to see.”
When Huntington jumped out to a 29-2 lead after multiple dunks, I remember Jim poking me and saying, “I wonder what that lady thinks now.”
The state tournament won’t take place this week. However, the memories still produce good stories.