This has been a tough week for baseball fans in the Kanawha Valley. For many of us, it is hard to imagine a baseball world without Cal Bailey, who died last week at age 77.
It’s hard to imagine going to a state baseball tournament and not seeing the former West Virginia State coach. Ultimately, you measure coaches by the lives they impact. If you look around this state and region, it is easy to find many former coaches and players whose lives were impacted by Bailey. Among them are:
n Mike Carte: A former pitcher for Bailey, he transferred to State from Marshall, and is a former coach at South Charleston.
n Steve Crosier: A former player at State, he has been involved with baseball at all levels.
n Perry Estep: One of the best players to play at State, he has been a long-time teacher and coach in Hurricane.
n Keith Fout: A catcher for Bailey on the 1999 State team that played in the Division II World Series, Fout was an assistant coach at Riverside.
n Steve Hensley: A former Winfield player who played at State, he is now the head softball coach at Winfield.
n Billy Joe Hicks: An assistant for Bailey in the late 1980s, he coached Hurricane to a AAA state baseball title in 2002.
n Lawrence Nesselrodt: A former assistant coach for Bailey, he has done an incredible job as the head coach at WVU Tech in Beckley.
n Tyler Payne: A top recruit for Bailey from Hurricane, he is now in the Chicago Cubs organization.
n Steve Pritchard: A player for Bailey in the late 1980s, Pritchard coached Sissonville and Nitro to state championships.
n David Stone: A former player for Bailey, he was an assistant coach at DuPont and Riverside. His son plays in Institute now.
n Jimmy Tribble: A former player for Bailey, he has been a longtime coach in Putnam County.
•••
School consolidation can sometimes rob an area of its athletic history and tradition. Many remember East Bank as the home of Jerry West, but the Pioneers used to have a dominant baseball history under head coach Joe Butta.
Butta was coached at East Bank from 1948-69 and compiled an amazing record of 303-127-10. He won four state championships and played in eight state championship games. His Pioneer teams won 16 KVC championships.
•••
One of the most successful high school baseball coaches in the state is St. Albans’ Rick Whitman. He has good genes. His father, Dick Whitman, is known as one of the great high school football and baseball coaches in the area.
Dick Whitman had the rare ability to make every player on his team feel important. I still remember former DuPont offensive lineman Russell Webb telling me that it was not until he graduated that he realized “what an honor it was to play for a man like Dick Whitman.”