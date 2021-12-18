In the 1970s, when the southern coalfields were humming, there were people and athletes everywhere in that part of West Virginia.
The area of the deep coalfields, McDowell County in particular, was called “The Patch.” There was a strong bond among many of the athletes who were proud to come from “The Patch.”
Many went on to play at WVU. Names such as Maurice Robinson (Welch), Oscar Patrick (Big Creek), Russell Todd (Northfork) and Bob Gresham (Big Creek) were all from “The Patch.”
One of the best to come out of “The Patch” was David “Duck” Riley from Class AA power Northfork. Riley was a football and basketball star for the Blue Demons. He graduated in 1974 and went on to play football for Bobby Bowden and Frank Cignetti at WVU.
Northfork was known for setting national records by winning eight consecutive state basketball championships from 1974-81. However, when Riley played football, the Blue Demons also won a Class AA state football title. In the fall of 1973, Northfork defeated perennial AA power Ceredo-Kenova 14-13 in a nail-biter at crowded Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.
Riley played as a running back at WVU from 1975-77. His 1975 Mountaineer team won the Peach Bowl 13-10 over North Carolina State in Bowden’s final game as the WVU head coach.
In Riley’s senior season in 1977, he rushed for 616 yards and five touchdowns for Cignetti. He also caught 20 passes with one touchdown.
After college, he played running back in the USFL and helped the Philadelphia Stars become the dominant team in that league, playing in all three championship games and winning the last two in 1984 and 1985. The Stars were coached by Jim Mora.
Riley then went on to coach high school football in southern New Jersey. He is in the Southern New Jersey Sports Coaches Hall of Fame, is the Founder of Unsigned Senior Showcase and tries to help unsigned high school football seniors get opportunities to play in college.
Riley has never forgotten his Northfork roots. He has a great appreciation for his high school coaches John Brant, Henry Winkfield and Jennings Boyd. His also appreciates his midget league coach, Gary Dove, the former, sports editor of the Welch Daily News.
Riley recently lost one of his childhood heroes in former Northfork star David McDaniel. McDaniel and teammate Ronnie Spencer started the Northfork basketball dynasty when they led the Blue Demons to the 1971 AA state title over Gauley Bridge in Morgantown.
In 1974, Riley and teammates Mark Page, Anthony “String” Harris, Scottie Todd and others defeated Huntington Vinson in the old Charleston Civic to start the national record-setting run of eight consecutive state titles.