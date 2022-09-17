Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi walks the sideline during practice on Aug. 20 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Colombi, a tranfer from Texas Tech, beat out Cam Fancher for starting quarterback job.

 Sholten Singer

It is somewhat of a new day in college football. On Sept. 10, the college football world was surprised that Marshall won at Notre Dame, Appalachian State won at Texas A&M and Georgia Southern won at Nebraska.

Maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised. With the impact of the transfer portal, college football may need to get used to this. it may no longer be a shock when a Group of Five school beats a Power Five school.

