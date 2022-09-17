Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi walks the sideline during practice on Aug. 20 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Colombi, a tranfer from Texas Tech, beat out Cam Fancher for starting quarterback job.
It is somewhat of a new day in college football. On Sept. 10, the college football world was surprised that Marshall won at Notre Dame, Appalachian State won at Texas A&M and Georgia Southern won at Nebraska.
Maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised. With the impact of the transfer portal, college football may need to get used to this. it may no longer be a shock when a Group of Five school beats a Power Five school.
I did not see the Appalachian State or Georgia Southern win, but I did see the Marshall win over Notre Dame. That game was an upset, but it was NOT a fluke! Marshall pushed the Irish around. The better team won the game.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff seemed comfortable in the moment. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looked bewildered.
In what is expected to be a big year for coaching turnover in college football, names such as Huff, Shawn Clark of Appalachian State and Clay Helton of Georgia Southern will become “hot” names on coaching short lists. Huff is a former Penn State and Alabama assistant, Helton is a former head coach at USC and I saw Clark play in the West Virginia state high school basketball tournament for George Washington High School in the 1990s.
There is a great deal of grumbling and angst about the transfer portal, but it could lead to exciting possibilities for Group of Five football schools. While there could be an occasional Group of Five player transfer “up” to a Power Five school, I am guessing that there will be a greater impact from a Power Five player transferring “down” to a Group of Five school for a new playing opportunity.
Marshall QB Henry Colombi transfered from Texas Tech, Herd running back Kalan Laborn is a sixth-year player from Florida State and Appalachian State QB Chase Brice previously played at Clemson and Duke.
Let’s face it, in reality a “five-star” recruit will rarely, if ever, choose to go to Group of Five school out of high school. However the transfer portal gives a Group of Five school a chance to land an elite former high school recruit. Most college coaches now have staffers who focus on working the portal. It is like the waiver wire in the NFL or shopping at your local grocery store. You look over the portal and see if there is something that you like.
Many coaches grumble about the portal, but many coaches are starting to embrace it. For example, WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins has admitted he now loves the portal as he has used it to strategically replenish his roster for next season.
So get used to it. Get used to seeing the upstart “little guy” who gets help from the transfer portal to knock off the “big boy.” Once the playoffs expand, get used to seeing a group of transfer portal players elevate their Group of Five program into a playoff or major bowl contention. It is all part of a new world in college football.