It's been an up and down roller-coaster ride this week for former Herbert Hoover and Marshall baseball player Corey Bird.
Bird was called up to the major leagues by the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, then designated for assignment Friday without appearing in a game. Here’s hoping he gets another chance to play in the big leagues.
Hoover fans still remember Bird leading the Huskies to a state championship in 2013 with a 7-5 come-from-behind win over Fairmont Senior.
n Speaking of Marshall baseball, former Thundering Herd head coach Jack Cook celebrated his 95th birthday this past week.
Cook has always been an incredible sports ambassador for our state. A man of no ego, he is respected by all of his past opponents.
n As I mentioned last week, I have been greatly saddened by the terminal medical diagnosis for former WVU head football coach Bobby Bowden. For me, it is like losing a piece of my childhood.
Bowden was the head coach of the Mountaineers in my junior high, senior high and college years.
I still remember clearly the night in 1968 when Bowden came to speak at Judson Baptist Church on Eighth Street in Belle. He was still an unknown assistant coach for Jim Carlen at WVU, but I hung on his every word. I was 13.
I even remember what I asked him in a question-and-answer session.
During his time as head coach at WVU, Bowden recruited several key players from our region. I am sure that I will forget many players, but here are some that I remember:
Steve Dunlap and Steve Lewis (Hurricane), Jack Eastwood (Nitro), Bruce Huffman (Poca), Dan Larcamp (St. Albans), Tom Pridemore (Ansted), David “Duck” Riley (Northfork), Eddie Russell (Charleston Catholic), Heywood Smith (Dunbar) and Danny Williams (DuPont).
n Last week, I ran into Wilson Wheeler, a former multi-sport athlete from Dunbar High School. Wheeler was a football lineman for the Bulldogs who went on to play at West Virginia Tech. He was also a state wrestling runner-up in 1971, going undefeated until losing in a tight state championship match. Wheeler looks like he can still play.
n You may have missed the news that former Marshall athletic director Lee Moon retired after serving as the AD at North Florida since 2009. He was not retired long. He was quickly asked to serve as the new Associate Commissioner for Football for the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Moon was the AD at Marshall from 1988-96, where he earned a reputation for recognizing young coaching talent. While in Huntington, he hired Jim Donnan and Bob Pruett in football as well as Dana Altman and Billy Donovan in basketball.