Over the years, there have been several ties between West Virginia and Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
I was reminded of some of those ties this week when state native and former Wake Forest coach Carl Tacy died at the age of 87.
Tacy was a native of tiny Huttonsville in Randolph County and attended Davis & Elkins. Marshall fans remember Tacy as the head coach of the Thundering Herd in 1971-72 when Marshall posted a 23-4 record and went to the NCAA Tournament.
He left for Wake Forest and was the coach there from 1972-85. Wake Forest was not an easy job. It was not easy at Wake to compete against Lefty Driesell at Maryland, Dean Smith at North Carolina, Norm Sloan and Jim Valvano at North Carolina State and Bill Foster and a young Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.
Tacy elevated the Wake program and went 86-37 from 1980-84, leading his teams to the NCAA Elite Eight twice.
There are many other state ties to Wake Forest athletics. While at Wake, Tacy recruited Mark Cline from Williamson. Also, former Wheeling Central basketball coach Skip Prosser eventually became the head coach at Wake. His 2005 team lost to WVU in the NCAA Tournament. Former Marshall player Jeff Battle was an assistant for Prosser.
Huntington native Jim Grobe was the head football coach at Wake from 2001-13. Current Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert was on his staff. Former Marshall coach Bob Pruett was an assistant there from 1983-89.
Former Gauley Bridge basketball star Jerry Montgomery was a Wake Forest captain in 1968 and 1969.
n Another out-of-state school with deep ties to the Mountain State is Virginia Tech. There are many Virginia Tech alumni in the Kanawha Valley area, and many athletes from the state have played in Blacksburg over the years.
Earlier this week, former Charleston High basketball star Chris “Moose” Smith celebrated his 81st birthday. Smith was a star in the Kanawha Valley in the 1950s and he led Charleston High to a berth in the big-school state basketball finals in 1957.
He then went on to an outstanding career at Virginia Tech. In 2010, ESPN selected Smith as the “best basketball player in Virginia Tech history.”
Because of its close proximity to southern West Virginia, there were several West Virginia natives on the Virginia Tech roster. Veteran state sportswriter Dan Hose wrote that when the Hokies played WVU in the old Southern Conference tournament, the five Virginia Tech starters were from West Virginia. Smith and Dean Blake were from Charleston High, Terry Penn was from Mullens, Bobby Ayersman was from Gauley Bridge and Earl “Jitterbug” Gilbert was from Beckley.
Blake’s roommate in Blacksburg was football player Rick Tolley from Mullens. Tolley later became the head football coach at Marshall and he was tragically killed in the 1970 plane crash.
n She was not a star athlete. She was more important. She was a coaching wife. This week, our area was greatly saddened with the sudden passing of Cathy Casto of Dunbar.
For 38 years, Cathy was married to area coach and athletic administrator Bryce Casto. She was the quintessential coaching wife and sports mom.
If her husband Bryce was coaching, or her son Zach was playing, she was there. Win or lose, she seemed to love very minute. Sports was in her DNA. Her father, Linden Jividen, was a basketball star at Dunbar. Her brother, Jody Jividen, was a talented sportswriter for the Charleston Newspapers.
The Kanawha Valley sports community will forever miss Cathy Casto.