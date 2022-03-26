West Virginia is a small state, but it’s fairly large in its impact on the world of college basketball.
Many in our state are aware of the impact that the Glenville State program has made in women’s basketball at the Division II level, but you may not know about some of the state ties in the men’s game nationally. Here are some of the little-known state connections.
JEFF BOALS: A former assistant coach at the University of Charleston and Marshall, Boals is now the head coach at Ohio University, where he has a record of 59-33. He and his wife were married on the steps of our state Capitol.
JIM BOONE: A Winfield native who played on a 1977 Generals team that lost to Northfork in the Class AA state title game, he is now the head coach at Arkansas-Fort Smith and is 10 wins away from 600 for his career.
JARRED CALHOUN: A former assistant at WVU, Calhoun is now the head coach at Youngstown State.
JIM CRUTCHFIELD: He is one of the most respected coaches in the country and may be the best basketball coach in state history. He coached at Division II West Liberty from 2004-17 and is now at Nova Southeastern in Florida. His record of 459-82 is a higher winning percentage than names such as John Wooden, Mike Krzyzewski and Adolph Rupp. He is a Clarksburg native. Many college coaches and NBA coaches seek his knowledge. This year, his team went 31-1 and lost in the NCAA quarterfinals.
ED DECHELLIS: You may not know his name, but he is the head coach at Navy. He has re-built programs at East Tennessee State, Penn State and Navy. This year, he won 21 games at a service academy, which is incredibly hard to do. He began his coaching career at Salem in the West Virginia Conference. One of his assistants, Jon Perry, is a former point guard at Cabell Midland who played at East Tennessee State.
DINO MEDVED: The head coach at Colorado State has state ties. His wife, a former softball player at Furman, is from Morgantown. Medved has had success at Furman and Drake and now Colorado State.
DARRIS NICHOLS: The former WVU guard just finished his first season as the head coach at Radford.
MARK PROSSER: The former Wheeling Central star is the head coach at Winthrop. His team was 23-9 this season.
DANNY SANCOMBE: An outstanding Division II coach, he coached at Wheeling for 11 years and was 216-113. He is now at California (Pa.) and was 23-10 this year.
MARK SCHMIDT: One of the hottest up-and-coming coaches in the country, he has St. Bonaventure in the NIT Final Four. He was a longtime assistant under former Wheeling Central coach Skip Prosser.
ZACH SPIKER: A Morgantown native, he is now the head coach at Drexel. He took his team to the NCAA Tournament in 2021.