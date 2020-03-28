Hopefully this won’t happen, but for sports fans in West Virginia, it’s time to discuss “the elephant in the room.”
What if there is no college football in our state this season? Can that happen? Could our state handle it? Could most states handle it?
I have often said that if an enemy of our country wanted to damage America’s morale, it should do something to disrupt college football. Most of our states either celebrate or mourn with their favorite college football team on Saturdays in the fall.
Think about it. In this current pandemic, when social distancing is important, are we now going to cram thousands of fans sitting close together in a college football stadium for several hours on a Saturday? If you don’t allow fans, students marching bands into the stadium, is it really college football?
Tailgating? Forget it. How much fun is a pregame tailgate with everyone standing 6 feet apart? Gathering at your crowded sports bar to watch a game might not be allowed.
What about the athletes? Are we really going to allow football players to bang into each other for three hours on a Saturday? Are we going to allow soccer players, basketball players, wrestlers and others to pull, sweat and lean on each other in the middle of a pandemic?
Will there be changes? If the football schedule gets tweaked, will schools play conference games only? If fans are not allowed, will all games start to look as poorly attended as some of the mid-week mid-major games that we saw last year on television?
Surely, this won’t happen. Will it?
•••
In case you hadn’t noticed, ESPN seems to be struggling and scrambling with Monday Night Football. The brand has lost its appeal as pro football in prime time is no longer a novelty. The NFL also has games on Sunday and Thursday nights.
ESPN seems to be looking for help for MNF announcers Joe Tessitore and “Booger” McFarland. They flirted with Tony Romo. He stayed with CBS. They also made a run at Peyton Manning, but he declined.
ESPN might look at adding someone with West Virginia ties to the MNF broadcast team. Pittsburgh native and former WVU kicker Pat McAfee seems eager to join the crew.
ESPN might also consider adding Kanawha County native Randy Moss to the Monday Night booth. Moss has become a popular football figure. In an era when Monday Night Football has lost some personality, Moss might be a perfect fit.
•••
I’m old enough to remember the first Monday Night Football telecast in 1970. It was a landmark moment in sports television, featuring the Cleveland Browns against the New York Jets. It was a big event in Charleston as our city was Browns country at that time.
The broadcast team for that first season was Keith Jackson, Don Meredith and Howard Cosell. Jackson would be replaced after that first season by former NFL player Frank Gifford.