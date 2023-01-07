Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Now that high school basketball season is in full swing, this debate seems to crop up every winter.

Local basketball fans love to debate about the best high school basketball team in state history? Most long-time state observers would consider these three teams to be in the discussion. (in alphabetical order).

Frank Giardina is a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame and a former college athletics administrator and broadcaster at Marshall, East Carolina and Penn State. You can e-mail him at: flg16@hotmail.com.