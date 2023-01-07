Now that high school basketball season is in full swing, this debate seems to crop up every winter.
Local basketball fans love to debate about the best high school basketball team in state history? Most long-time state observers would consider these three teams to be in the discussion. (in alphabetical order).
1968 CHARLESTON—From 1967-74 coach Lou Romano had a run of talented teams that won AAA state championships in 1968, 1973 and 1974. Romano’s best team was probably the 1968 squad that went undefeated and defeated defending state champ Beckley 78-64 in the state title game at the old Charleston Civic Center. Curtis Price, Larry “Deacon” Harris and Levi Phillips went on to play at WVU. Players such as Price, Harris, Phillips, Sonny Burls and Skip Mason were like rock stars in Charleston.
1966 DUNBAR---The 1966 Bulldogs sometimes get overlooked in the discussion as the state’s best team. They shouldn’t! They were led by multi-sport athlete Melvin Walker who is the only athlete ever mentioned in the same breath with Randy Moss as the best multi-sport athlete to come out of the Kanawha Valley. Walker signed with Wisconsin to play football. Dunbar also had Jim Woodall who played collegiately in the SEC at Tennessee. Dunbar breezed through the state tournament beating future WVU player Bob Hummel and Moundsville 87-62 in the state championship game in Huntington.
2007 HUNTINGTON HIGH---It is hard to imagine that this was not the best team in state history. The Highlanders literally had no competition in the state tournament and won the state title game by an astounding 42 points. Two players, O.J. Mayo and Patrick Patterson played in the NBA. Mayo was the third pick in the NBA draft and Patterson was the 14th. Our state has never seen a team like this. Fans across the state flocked to the state tournament to see the show put on by this team.
While 1968 Charleston, 1966 Dunbar and 2007 Huntington are the only teams that ever seem to get mentioned in the discussion as the state’s best ever team, there are others that deserve mention. Some of those teams are:
NORTHFORK—Take your pick. The Blue Demons won eight straight state titles from 1974-81. The 1975 team with Anthony “String” Harris might have been Jennings Boyd’s best team as they were 26-0.
STONEWALL JACKSON---The mid-80’s Generals teams won back to back AAA state titles in 1985 and 1986 led by Wayne Casey and Robert Sanders.
1971-G.W.—The Patriots went 25-1 and won the AAA state title under Fred Aldridge. Players included Trippi Adams, Clyde Childers, Albie Williams, Ned Tiley and Rick Greene. The 6th man, sophomore Joey Holland, would go on to play on a Kentucky team that played for the 1975 NCAA title.
1972-GREENBRIER EAST---Led by WVU Hall of Famer Warren Baker, the Spartans went 25-1 and won the AAA state title.
1965-OCEANA---Coached by Paul Greer the Indians were 26-0 and won the AA state title. Two of the stars were Joe Pendry and Elwood Pennington. Pendry is one of the most respected college football coaches in the country and Pennington is the father of former Marshall star Chad Pennington.
1963 and 1964 WEIRTON AND LOGAN---These two teams played in back to back AAA state championships. Weirton won in 1963 led by future WVU and NBA player “Fritz” Williams. Logan won in 1964 led by future Marshall Hall of Famer Jim Davidson.
Frank Giardina is a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame and a former college athletics administrator and broadcaster at Marshall, East Carolina and Penn State. You can e-mail him at: flg16@hotmail.com.