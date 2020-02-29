I am feeling nostalgic today. It happens every year around this time.
As a youngster, growing up in Charleston in the 1960s, I always enjoyed going to the WVIAC basketball tournament at this time of the year. The event created a buzz around the city and inside the old Charleston Civic Center.
I can’t list them all, but here are some of names of players and coaches that I enjoyed seeing.
Onas Aliff: A former star at East Bank and West Virginia Tech, he had one of the more memorable names of the tournament.
Mike Barrett: The Richwood native starred for “The Papa Bear,” Neil Baisi, at Tech. He was one of the best players in the history of the WVIAC and won a gold medal playing for the United States Olympic team in 1968 in Mexico City.
Tim Brinkley: One of the best athletes to come out of Harrison County, Brinkley was a star at Alderson-Broaddus.
Henry Dickerson: He came from Beckley to play at Morris Harvey. He earned all-WVIAC and all-tournament honors in four straight seasons from 1970-73.
Fairmont: Under Joe Retton, the Falcons were a dynasty in the 1960s and ‘70s. Their legions of fans filled the old Daniel Boone hotel and the Charleston restaurants. The Falcons had such stars as John Jamerson, Dave Cooper, Bill Moody, Davey Moore, Bill Lindsey and Lerman Battle.
Glenville State: The Pioneers won the tournament title in 1970 and 1972. They were coached by Jesse Lilly and featured such players as Jackie Joe Robinson, Ron Jones, Dale Tawney, Earl Hawkins, Steve Datcher and Jim Garnett.
Dave Hamilton: Before integration, he played at all-black Gary District in McDowell County. Hamilton went on to be a Hall of Famer at West Virginia State. He and his teammates, Alan Hamilton, Dwayne Freeman, Ben Hunter and others played in the 1969 title game.
Morris Harvey: In the 1960s, before the interstates and cable television, Morris Harvey basketball was a big deal. All the games were on the radio with Tom Bumgarner, and the team was coached by an exceptional young coach, Rich Meckfessel. Among his players were stars such as Gerald Martin (Huntington), Bobby Wesley (Stonewall Jackson), Roger Hart (Charleston), Jim Hayes (Herbert Hoover), Spike Conley (South Charleston), Jim Fout (DuPont) and Roger Bartram (Chapmanville).
Jed O’Connell: A standout at Wheeling College, he was on the all-tournament team three consecutive years from 1966-68.
Archie Talley: In the early-to-mid 1970s, Archie was the showman of the tournament when he played for Don Christie at Salem. He was a combination of Meadowlark Lemon and Michael Jordan. Fans in Charleston still remember him accepting all-tournament honors in a white suit and white hat.