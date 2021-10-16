Kentucky football fans are excited. WVU football fans can relate. The 1982 WVU football season and the 2021 Kentucky season have some interesting similarities.
If you remember in 1982, WVU fans were crazy giddy with excitement. The Mountaineers opened that football season with a season-opening 41-27 win over Oklahoma in Norman.
It was an incredible debut for new WVU quarterback Jeff Hostetler, a highly touted transfer from Penn State. Against Oklahoma, Hostetler threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns and became an instant legend in the Mountain State. The Pennsylvania native immediately became known as “Boss Hoss,” after the character Boss Hogg from the popular TV show of the time, "Dukes of Hazzard."
It was one of the most important wins in WVU football history as it forever raised the national profile of the Mountaineer program. The 1982 win at Oklahoma, combined with the 1981 Peach Bowl upset of Florida, the completion of the new stadium in 1980, as well as Hostetler’s abilities as a future Super Bowl-winning QB, established WVU as a true “big-time” program.
The 1982 Mountaineers started the season 5-1, with that loss coming on the road at Pitt to Dan Marino and the Panthers, 16-13 in old Pitt Stadium.
In the bluegrass state of Kentucky, the Wildcats are in a similar frenzy.
Prior to this weekend’s game at Georgia, Kentucky football was 6-0 for the first time since “Bear” Bryant was the Wildcats head coach in 1950.
Amazingly enough, similar to WVU football in 1982, a transfer QB from Penn State has been the difference for Kentucky.
The Kentucky QB is Will Levis. He's the talk of the Bluegrass State as, prior to the Georgia game, he had thrown for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns
The similarities between Hostetler and Levis do not end there. Hostetler transferred from Penn State when the Nittany Lions decided to go with Todd Blackledge, from, Canton, Ohio at QB.
Levis transferred from Penn State when he was sitting behind Sean Clifford, also an Ohio native (Cincinnati). Like Hostetler, Levis is an athletic QB who can run and throw.
In 1982, success on a national stage was somewhat new for WVU. There was the occasional victory, but now there was a bigger stadium, more television coverage, stable coaching from Don Nehlen, and a bona fide NFL-caliber QB. It was all so very new and exciting for our state.
Kentucky football is now experiencing that same kind of euphoria. From Paducah to Pikeville, fans in the Bluegrass State are talking Kentucky football.
Interestingly enough, there is one more connection. Fast forward to the next season, in the fall of 1983, Hostetler’s last game as a Mountaineer was against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Hall of Fame Bowl at Legion Field in frigid Birmingham, Alabama. WVU defeated Kentucky 20-16.