West Virginia is a small state, and Wyoming County is a small county in its southern region.
Amazingly enough, in my lifetime, little, rural Wyoming County has had an incredible impact on the sports world. This list only scratches the surface, but consider this list of names.
n Willie Akers: Because he was a coaching legend at Logan, many fans forget he was from Mullens. He went to star with Jerry West at WVU and play in the 1959 NCAA championship game.
n Jerome Anderson: A star at Mullens High School from 1968-70, Anderson played at WVU and won a NBA title with Boston in 1976. He later played and coached in Sweden and Norway.
n Herbie Brooks: He led Mullens to three state championships and went on to be a starting guard for Gale Catlett at WVU from 1986-89.
n D’Antoni family: Patriach Lewis D’Antoni changed the way basketball was played in our state when he coached at Mullens. Sons Danny and Mike changed the game as coaches in the NBA, internationally and on the college level. Mike is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year and helped the USA win two Olympic Gold Medals, while Danny is the very popular current coach at Marshall.
n Paul “Butch” Goode: A Pineville star in the 1950s, he played on the WVU team that played in the 1959 NCAA title game.
n Don Nuckols: Most know him as a coaching legend who won five state championships at Mullens from 1970-84. He was also a great player at Glen Rogers High School, Beckley College and Glenville State.
n Joe Pendry: A football and basketball star at Oceana High School in 1965, he went on to play and coach football at WVU. He is regarded nationally as one of the best offensive line coaches in the history of college football.
n Elwood Pennington: He was a star athlete at Oceana in 1965 and became a legendary coach and teacher in Tennessee. He son, Chad, is one of the most beloved players in Marshall football history.
n Curt Warner: He may be the best running back our state has ever produced and he came out of tiny Class A Pineville High School. He went on to be a two-time All-American, a national champion and a College Football Hall of Famer at Penn State and won many honors in the NFL.
n Greg White: A great player at Mullens from 1975-77, he went on to play at Marshall and coach at Marshall, UCLA, Pikeville and the University of Charleston. His camps have impacted thousands of youngsters in our region.
n Buzzy Wilkinson: A native of Pineville, he played at the University of Virginia from 1952-55.