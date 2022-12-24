College football has drastically changed in my lifetime. For example, there used to be one national letter of intent signing day in February. Now we also have an early signing period in December.
n I used to enjoy the excitement of signing day. For college coaches it was like Christmas, a time to unwrap the presents under the tree. Now, with the transfer portal and the NIL, it is almost like who cares? The Big Boys are going to get the big boys. The Little Boys will sign the little boys. In the transfer portal era, if a smaller program happens to develop a player into a big boy, chances are one of the Big Boy programs will come in and take him away.
n In case you hadn’t noticed, the Power 5 is becoming the Power 2. College football is becoming the SEC and the Big Ten’s world. This will become more true when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC and USC and UCLA join the Big Ten. When the college football playoffs expand to 12 teams, you can expect that in most years, half of the field or more will be SEC and Big Ten teams. There is a reason why great coaches like Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for the SEC and why Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin.
n Years ago, I remember former Pitt and Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors saying at a Fiesta Bowl media conference “there is no such thing as a bad bowl.” Now there is.
n Recently I heard a college coach say “there are no bad teams in bowl games.” Uh, now there are plenty of average to bad teams in bowls.
n Winning a bowl game does not mean as much in today’s climate where all of the focus is on the four team playoff. Having said that, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman could use a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina on Dec. 30. The Fighting Irish had a rather pedestrian season, by their standards, and suffered a couple of key last minute losses on the recruiting trail in the early signing period.
n College football and the NFL are still mourning the passing of former Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris. Harris was no stranger to our state. In the early 1970’s when the City Center East building opened in Kanawha City, Harris was the featured speaker at a football oriented lunch there. He also spoke at a Marshall Big Green fund raising dinner in Ashland, Ky. In 1971, he played for Penn State against WVU at old Mountaineer Field in Morgantown.
Older WVU fans will remember Harris playing on Penn State teams that won 31 straight games and featured such names as Ted Kwalick, Lydell Mitchell, Charlie Pittman, Dennis Onkotz, Mike Reid, Steve Smear and Jack Ham.
In Pittsburgh, Harris had a fan club named Franco’s Italian Army. Even the kicker, Roy Gerela had a fan club named Gerela’s Goillas. You must admit, the 1970’s Steelers had some pretty cool nicknames.
n Frank Giardina is a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. He is a former athletic administrator and broadcaster at Marshall, East Carolina and Penn State Athletics. You can e-mail him at: flg16@hotmail.com.