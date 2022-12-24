Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

College football has drastically changed in my lifetime. For example, there used to be one national letter of intent signing day in February. Now we also have an early signing period in December.

n I used to enjoy the excitement of signing day. For college coaches it was like Christmas, a time to unwrap the presents under the tree. Now, with the transfer portal and the NIL, it is almost like who cares? The Big Boys are going to get the big boys. The Little Boys will sign the little boys. In the transfer portal era, if a smaller program happens to develop a player into a big boy, chances are one of the Big Boy programs will come in and take him away.

