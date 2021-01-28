In normal times, WVU’s win over Texas Tech Monday night would’ve been storm-the-court time at the WVU Coliseum.
In normal times, the Coliseum would’ve been packed to the rafters to see the No. 11-ranked Mountaineers take on No. 10 Texas Tech, on ESPN no less.
In normal times, the decibel level in the 50-year-old Coliseum would’ve been maxed out when Miles “Deuce” McBride drove to the basket and scored in traffic to give the Mountaineers an 88-87 lead with 5.9 seconds to play, capping an amazing comeback from a 12-point second-half deficit during which WVU — not particularly known for its shooting proficiency — made every one of its last 10 shots in the game.
And in normal times, when the shot at the buzzer by Texas Tech’s Mac McClung — with McBride’s hand in his face, mind you — drew iron and sealed the Mountaineers’ win, the Coliseum court would’ve been swarmed by hundreds of gleeful fans, unable and unwilling to control their emotions from such a historic, consequential win.
Alas, these are not normal times due to COVID-19. Instead, the celebrations played out not at the Coliseum but instead at the Red Carpet, Adelphia, Recovery and every other bar with big-screen TVs, as well as in countless living rooms from Weirton to Welch, from Martinsburg to Matewan and all points in between — at least for those who didn’t mind staying up past their bedtime to see the fantastic finish.
Until Monday night, I didn’t really notice the absence of fans at the Coliseum, other than when our WVU beat writer Ryan Pritt commented on the weirdness of it all. I didn’t miss college kids mugging for the ESPN cameras, playing the fool on national television because, hey, why not?
I know it’s TV’s job to capture the rah-rah component of the college experience, but I kinda liked it that ESPN et. al. have, during these not-so-normal times, been able to keep the focus on the combatants, rather than occasionally turning the cameras to the stands.
But Monday night’s game was the perfect occasion for such unbridled emotion, and we didn’t get to see it in these abnormal times.
Since there’s no cheering in the press box (snicker), I’ve never been one to storm the court (or the field) after a landmark win for the home team, but I’ve witnessed a few such instances that have been memorable but also a bit horrifying.
The one that stands out the most for me came at the conclusion of WVU’s 17-14 football win over Penn State in 1984, the Mountaineers’ first over a Joe Paterno-led Nittany Lions team — remember, the teams faced off every year back then — and WVU’s first win over Penn State in 29 tries, dating back to 1955. Who could forget the one-word message on the scoreboard at Mountaineer Field above all the zeroes on the clock? “FINALLY”
I was in the press box, covering the game for the Parkersburg Sentinel, taking it all in, when hundreds, maybe thousands of fans rushed on to the field to celebrate.
That’s when the horrifying part hit me: Included in that mob was Rick Robinson, our photographer, a high school kid at the time who drove up with me to Morgantown to cover all the home games. I was genuinely concerned for his safety. I was afraid he’d be crushed by the advancing throng.
It turns out that Rick survived to shoot another day. (And, off topic, was a member of the Vienna Fire Department that put out a small blaze in my carport: don’t ask.)
One of these days, hopefully, we’ll again witness a court-storming to mark a special occasion. Social-distancing will not be a concern, and everyone involved will emerge unscathed with a memory of a lifetime.