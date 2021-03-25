Like most professional baseball players toiling below the major-league level in 2020, Arik Sikula had nowhere to play as leagues were shut down here and abroad by the pandemic.
That wasn’t necessarily a bad thing for Sikula, the former South Charleston and Hurricane high school pitcher whose baseball odyssey took him to Marshall University, the minor leagues and eventually around the world.
The year off from baseball — well, actually 18 months off, counting the 2019-20 offseason — may have done a world of good for Sikula, who will be returning to the mound in 2021 as part of the West Virginia Power’s inaugural season in the Atlantic League.
“With the year off, I got a little bit of rest for my arm,” said the 32-year-old right-hander. “I’d been playing pretty much nonstop for three straight years. It takes a toll on you mentally as well as physically to do that every day for years on end.
“The time off gave me a resurgence in my desire to play baseball again. It refilled the tank. I feel great.”
How Sikula hooked up with the Power was, as he put it, a “crazy coincidence, meant to be.”
With no baseball to play in 2020, Sikula was working a sales job in Chicago, selling medical equipment. Then, in February 2021, he accepted another sales job in Houston, where he and his wife could be closer to her parents.
Sikula, a self-described early riser, was scheduled for a 7 a.m. phone call on Feb. 24 with his new boss to discuss the sales gig in Texas when he got a text message — at 6:28 a.m. — from Mike Minicozzi, who had just been named the Power’s new manager. The text message led immediately to a phone call during which Minicozzi asked Sikula if he’d be interested in coming back to the Kanawha Valley and pitching for the Power.
Interested? Was he ever.
“I was super excited,” Sikula said. “I didn’t know about the Power situation [joining the Atlantic League] so it came as a complete surprise to me. It was an easy decision for me to be able to tell my boss [in Texas] that I was no longer interested in that job. I get a big smile on my face just thinking about that day.”
The next big day for Sikula comes May 16, when players signed by the Power report for preseason workouts leading up to the May 28 opener of the Atlantic League season.
Sikula’s quite familiar with the Atlantic League, because it was one of the stops (in 2016) in his professional baseball journey that began when he was drafted out of Marshall by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011. Those Major League Baseball-affiliated minor-league stops included, in order, Bluefield (rookie-level Appalachian League), Vancouver (low Class A Northwest League), Lansing (Class A Midwest League), Dunedin (advanced Class A Florida State League), Mesa (Arizona Fall League) and New Hampshire (Class AA Eastern League).
In the winter of 2014-15, when he turned 26, Sikula embarked on what would become a string of international pro baseball ventures, starting in Venezuela. Subsequent pitching opportunities were had in Australia, Canada, Mexico and back to Venezuela (where, incidentally, he met his future wife in the winter of 2018-19).
Sikula was also signed to play professionally in Italy in 2020 when baseball — except, of course, for MLB — was shut down.
His Atlantic League experience came in 2016, when he was signed by the New Jersey-based Somerset Patriots after his brief stop in Australia. That experience opened Sikula’s eyes.
“It’s great competition, playing against guys who are polished players, guys with a lot of experience,” he said. “When I was a kid going to games in Charleston, I would’ve loved to see guys who had been in the big leagues or the high minors. That’s what you get in the Atlantic League. I think it’s going to be super exciting for the fans here.”
Sikula says “here,” because he’s now back in the Kanawha Valley as he prepares for the upcoming season.
In most offseasons during the past 10 years as a pro, Sikula has returned to his old stomping grounds and stayed with Marshall coach Jeff Waggoner, who’s now in his 15th season leading the Thundering Herd program. Sikula spent Wednesday in Huntington, working out with the Herd and getting in some exercise with his former coach.
“Yeah, I beat him again in racquetball,” Sikula said.
It’s all leading up to Sikula’s next opportunity with the Power and the Atlantic League.
Until embarking on the Canadian leg of his baseball journey in 2017, Sikula pitched primarily out of the bullpen in relief roles.
“I came up as a one-inning give-it-everything-you’ve-got kind of pitcher, which matches my personality,” Sikula said.
More recently, he’s been used mostly as a starter, and he had one of his best seasons in 2018, when he went 8-2 with a 2.58 ERA for Quebec in the Canadian-American Association.
Sikula expects to be in the running for a spot in the Power’s starting rotation but feels confident in either role, starter or reliever.
He’s just glad he’ll soon be suiting up, doing what he loves most.
“It’s really the only thing I want to be doing,” Sikula said. “I don’t know how long I’ll be doing this, I don’t want to put a time frame on it, but age is just a number. I feel strong. I’m ready to go.”