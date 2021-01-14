All the ballots are in, but not all of them have been counted.
No, I’m not talking about those ballots. I’m talking about the Baseball Hall of Fame ballots, which will be revealed on Jan. 25 and will let us know who, if anyone, will be next to be inducted into the shrine in Cooperstown, New York.
It’s an unusual year for Hall of Fame voting, in several respects. For starters, there’s no slam-dunk candidates, as there have been for the last three years (Chipper Jones, Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter). There are 11 first-time candidates this year, and I can tell you with all certainty that none of them will get the coveted call in 10 days.
That’s reflected in Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame Tracker, which compiles all the publicly revealed ballots as they come out (see @NotMrTibbs on Twitter). None of the 11 first-timers are showing any Hall-worthy support. With 13 votes (out of 144 known ballots, or 9% of those revealed), Mark Buehrle is getting the most love, but not nearly enough to make plans for a trip to upstate New York. That too is unusual. Almost all of the other first-timers, including Parkersburg’s Nick Swisher — a personal favorite of mine — probably won’t garner enough support to reach even the 5% minimum needed to return for a second year on the ballot.
With a little more than one third of the approximately 400 ballots revealed by Baseball Writers Association of America voters, no candidate on the Tracker tops the 75% threshold needed for induction. Three candidates are within a hair of the in-or-out barrier — Curt Schilling (74.3%), Barry Bonds (73.6%) and Roger Clemens (72.9%).
Which brings us to the next oddity: For various reasons, this year’s top candidates are not, shall we say, beloved.
The distaste for the candidacies of Bonds and Clemens is, of course, linked to their perception as cheaters, due to their (alleged?) involvement with performance-enhancing drugs. Despite their lofty status in the record books, they have, through their nine years of Hall of Fame eligibility, so far been snubbed. The same can be said for other candidates who, if not for suspected dalliances with PEDs, would seem to have legitimate Cooperstown credentials. Gary Sheffield is at 47.9% on the Tracker, Manny Ramirez is at 36.1% and Sammy Sosa checks in at 22.9%. All of them list 500 career home runs — once considered a Hall of Fame benchmark — on the back of their baseball cards, but none are likely to be enshrined.
Schilling, on the other hand, hasn’t been tainted by steroid allegations. For him, the distaste revolves around the things he’s said, or tweeted, in the public domain. He was fired from his job as an ESPN analyst for anti-transgender and anti-Muslim comments, and, on the eve of the consequential 2016 presidential election, he retweeted a photo of a political rally-goer wearing a T-shirt that read: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required.”
I could see why some journalists, particularly those filling out Hall of Fame ballots, might be offended by that.
Then there’s the case of Omar Vizquel (38.9% on the Tracker), whose Hall of Fame case is largely based on his defensive wizardry but to date is derailed by allegations of his domestic abuse.
It all adds up to a unusually bad year for the process. Veteran voter Ken Rosenthal wrote about “My ‘sick-to-my-stomach’ Hall of Fame ballot.” Dan Connolly called it “by far, my most excruciating year as a voter.”
Baseball’s Hall of Fame criteria include a vague clause that suggests voters consider a candidate’s character when filling out their ballots. Such is not the case in the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting, which makes clear that a candidate’s off-the-field behavior shall not be a factor.
It’s up to the 400-or-so Baseball Hall of Fame voters to determine where they draw the line. So far, enough of them have chosen to keep this year’s front-runners on the outside looking in.
As a matter of coincidence, Schilling, Bonds and Clemens are all in their ninth year of Hall of Fame eligibility. That’s significant, because Hall of Fame voting rules, as they now stand, limit candidates to 10 years on the ballot. If they don’t get elected this year, 2022 will be their last chance. (At least in the BBWAA vote; the various Hall of Fame Veteran’s Committee ballots are a discussion for another day.)
With that in mind, it’s worthwhile to look back at the voting history, and how the candidacies of the aforementioned trio have fared since first appearing on the ballot in 2013. See if you can sense any trends.
In 2013, Schilling polled at 38.8%, Clemens at 37.6% and Bonds at 36.2%.
2014: Clemens 35.4%, Bonds 34.7%, Schilling 29.2%.
2015: Schilling 39.2%, Clemens 37.5%, Bonds 36.8%.
2016: Schilling 52.3%, Clemens 45.2%, Bonds 44.3%.
2017: Clemens 54.1%, Bonds 53.8%, Schilling 45.0%.
2018: Clemens 57.3%, Bonds 56.4%, Schilling 51.2%.
2019: Schilling 60.9%, Clemens 59.5%, Bonds 59.1%.
2020: Schilling 70.0%, Clemens 61.0%, Bonds 60.7%.
What has changed over time? Certainly not their numbers. Their stats are static.
One thing that’s changed is the electorate. Every year, Hall of Fame voters are removed from the list, and others are added to it.
Another thing that’s changed is the ballot itself. Each year, names are removed (either by Hall of Fame selection or failure to reach the 5% minimum), and new candidates are eligible for the first time. Each voter can choose a maximum of 10 names on his or her ballot, and that has an effect on those that each voter considers a borderline candidate.
The other thing that’s changed is perception. Right or wrong, it’s the voters’ prerogative to change their minds with the passage of time. I always looked at it this way: A guy is either a Hall of Famer, or he’s not. But I don’t have a vote.
One other strange factor comes into play: Hall of Fame candidates seem to fare better in their final year on the BBWAA ballot. Recent examples of Hall of Famers who got in on their last chance include Larry Walker (last year), Edgar Martinez (2019) and Tim Raines (2017).
So maybe the voters will make Schilling, Bonds and Clemens sweat it out for another year.
Or maybe they’ll all get the nod when the voting results are made known in 10 days.
But if or when they do get enshrined, it could make for some awkward induction speeches in Cooperstown.