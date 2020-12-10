As a wise old catcher once insisted, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.
That sentiment was echoed Thursday morning in a Zoom call with West Virginia Power front-office personnel, who, to a man, delivered a chins-up message to assembled media members that there will indeed be baseball at Appalachian Power Park this spring and/or summer.
A day after the news dropped that the Power was one of 11 full-season Major League Baseball-affiliated minor-league teams not invited by MLB to retain their affiliations for the 2021 season, Power officials promised that there will be baseball to watch in the coming months at the 15-year-old ballpark, and that Charleston would not be without high-quality baseball for the first time since 1986.
Sure, there was some gloom in their voices, but doom was not in the lineup.
“The loss of affiliated baseball in Charleston, West Virginia, is simply disappointing, but the one thing that’s always been true about this organization, and this city, is that we always bounce back, better than before,” said David Kahn, the Power’s broadcast and media relations manager. “There will be baseball in downtown Charleston at Appalachian Power Park in 2021 and beyond.”
“I plan to be sitting in my seat in the front row this summer, and I’ll probably have my toaster there,” said Rod Blackstone, the legendary “Toastman” to fans, whose position with the club is “Director of Fun.” “I fell in love with minor-league baseball 30 years ago when the Wheelers won the [South Atlantic League] championship, and that hasn’t faded in the least.”
“[Wednesday] was hard, but knowing what we have internally in our staff and this ownership group, I look forward to 2021, getting rid of COVID and playing baseball at Appalachian Power Park, with fans,” said Power General Manager Jeremy Taylor.
What those officials could not answer, though, was in what way, shape, form or fashion baseball would be played in the Capital City in the coming year.
“There are many options available to us, and we are exploring every last one of them,” Kahn said.
What might those options be? Taylor did not rule out the possibility that the organization could still land a spot on MLB’s affiliate landscape.
MLB’s restructuring calls for each of the 30 big-league franchises to field four minor-league teams — one in Class AAA, one in Class AA and two in Class A (one designated High-A, or advanced, and one in Low-A, where the Power has dwelt since the opening of Appalachian Power Park in 2005).
Taylor, though, said the 120 cities that will make up the list of teams under the MLB umbrella are not set in stone.
“There is the possibility that teams aren’t going to accept the invitations,” the Power GM said. “There are certain things that might make it not financially conducive to some teams. The proposal for facilities and guidelines is very extensive, and it’s not going to be feasible for every team that got an invitation.
“The invitations will not be finalized until the end of the year. People are reviewing the documents to see if signing the license makes financial sense for them. What the 120 was could end up being 110 or 115 in the next few weeks [if some of the invitations are not accepted]. Then the major league teams will have to go back and re-invite other folks back that were left out in the initial invite list. But it’s hard to tell if anybody’s gonna do that.”
Longer odds have been overcome in baseball, but to me, it seems like being down 3-0 in a best-of-seven series and coming back to win it. That almost never happens.
Other options? There are independent leagues, such as the Frontier League, which populates its rosters with undrafted players and released big-league prospects, and has grown from humble beginnings in 1993 — the Parkersburg-based Ohio Valley Redcoats were charter members — into a thriving 14-team loop that stretches from across the midwest and now into Canada.
MLB’s reorganization also begat the creation of two new amateur leagues:
n The six-team, 68-game MLB Draft League, which will fill its rosters with draft-eligible prospects; the league includes the Morgantown-based West Virginia Black Bears, who played in the now-defunct rookie-level New York-Penn League, which was eliminated in MLB’s downsizing.
n And the restructured Appalachian League, which, like the NY-P league, lost its MLB rookie-league affiliation but has been reborn as a wood-bat league for rising freshman and college players, playing a 54-game summer schedule.
Bluefield and Princeton, part of the old Appalachian League, are now part of the new Appalachian League, leaving the Power as the only formerly MLB-affiliated West Virginia-based teams without a landing spot for 2021.
“We’ve talked to everybody,” Taylor said. “Those leagues want to expand and have a bigger footprint, but it’s way too early to say anything.”
Might some of the discarded cities band together to form their own league? That seems like another long shot.
As of now, it remains a possibility that the only baseball played at Appalachian Power Park in 2021 is at the high school level. The state tournament has been penciled in to be played there at the end of June, and Taylor is working on bringing back the High School Showcase, which has brought in teams for an early-season set of games for the past four seasons.
We all know fans who will leave a ballgame early, either to “beat the traffic” or because that particular game is so one-sided and they “know” how it’s going to end.
But it still might be too early to give up on the Power.
“Regardless of where we’re affiliated, we’re going to have baseball at Appalachian Power Park. Our team is still going to be here,” Kahn said. “Whether it’s in MLB or not, we’re gonna be open, we’re gonna have fans, and we’re going to keep providing the same kind of entertainment that we have for 33 years, and even going back to the early 1900s.”