Now that the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball — we’ll henceforth call it simply the Atlantic League — is the new home of the West Virginia Power, let’s take a look at what we can expect to see this summer (and into the fall) when professional baseball returns to Appalachian Power Park.
For starters, we can expect to see a higher caliber of play than what we were accustomed to seeing when Charleston’s Major League-affiliated teams were toiling at the low Class A level.
“The level of play is going to be significantly higher than what we’ve seen out here, and the guys are going to have significantly more experience and maturity,” said Andy Shea, the Power’s new managing partner, at Wednesday’s announcement that the team is now a member of the eight-team Atlantic League.
Yes, we’re likely to see some former Major Leaguers at Appalachian Power Park, players who are either looking for a way back to the big leagues or simply unwilling to call it quits on their playing days. Since the Atlantic League’s inception, the league’s rosters have been sprinkled with former big leaguers — maybe not household names, but seasoned players who have reached the highest levels of the game.
We’re likely to see other high-level players, from the top to the bottom of the minors, who never made it to the bigs but are looking for a landing spot after they were victims of MLB’s restructuring that reduced the number of affiliated teams from 162 to 120, and the number of MLB draft rounds slashed in half from 40 to 20. With fewer MLB-affiliated rosters to fill, the chances of finding a diamond in the rough have skyrocketed.
Rather than having players assigned to the club by their Major League affiliates, Atlantic League teams are on their own in player procurement. They’re free to pick and choose from a much broader pool of available talent.
The goal of each player remains the same, though.
“The goal is to still play in the Major Leagues,” Shea said.
The other big changes we’ll see at Power Park are a different set of rules.
Prior to the 2019 season, the Atlantic League partnered with MLB to begin testing a variety of rule changes in its league games.
Foremost of these — and surely the most controversial — was the implementation of an electronic strike zone, whereby radar tracking systems installed in each Atlantic League park would determine balls and strikes, relieving umpires of what is probably their most important job.
“Baseball ‘purists’ despised it, but a lot of people thought it was pretty cool,” Shea said. “By and large, it was received well.”
Reception of the “robot umps” was indeed mixed, but the idea always made sense to me. The strike zone — “... that area over home plate the upper limit of which is a horizontal line at the midpoint between the top of the shoulders and the top of the uniform pants, and the lower level is a line at the hollow beneath the kneecap,” as defined by MLB’s rule book — is finite and shouldn’t be open to interpretation.
Other rules innovations being tested by the Atlantic League include several that are designed to quicken the pace of play, including a reduction of time between half-innings, the elimination of visits to the mound and requiring pitchers to face a minimum of three batters (with exceptions, such as the end of an inning or an injury to the pitcher).
Another Atlantic League innovation: increasing the size of the bases from 15 inches square to 18 inches. This idea has several effects, such as reducing collisions at first base and providing more incentive for aggressive base running at second and third.
“Some [of the innovations] are very practical but they just want to see how it works first,” Shea said. “Some of them might be off the wall, so they want to see how is this received from a logistical standpoint as well as from a fan standpoint.”
As a fan, I’m looking forward to the new-look West Virginia Power and welcome the Atlantic League’s innovative bent. Whether or not it’s an improvement from what we’ve grown accustomed to enjoying at Appalachian Power Park remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure.
It’s great to have professional baseball back in Charleston.