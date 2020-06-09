Hurricane native Rob Canterbury has his hands full these days. The 42-year-old retired navy veteran is based in Washington as head of security on Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.
In his spare time, Canterbury has been working on another campaign — trying to get former Pittsburgh Pirates manager elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Canterbury has written a detailed report outlining Murtaugh’s Cooperstown credentials and sent it to all living Hall of Famers, some of whom will land on the Hall’s Golden Days Era Committee, which, this winter, will consider former players, managers and/or executives for Hall of Fame inclusion. Canterbury hopes Murtaugh’s name will be on that list of candidates.
To that end, Canterbury spent “five or six months” working on his report in his free time. The missive includes statistics, testimonials and spreadsheets comparing Murtaugh’s accomplishments with other managers who have already been enshrined in Cooperstown.
He called his work a labor of love.
“The reason for the report was to get people talking about [Murtaugh] and maybe when [the committee members] are sitting around talking about [the candidates], they’ll take a closer look,” Canterbury said. “If they put his stats side by side with other managers in the Hall of Fame, they’ll see that he stacks up with a lot of them. He got the most out of his players, more than a lot of other managers.”
Murtaugh’s credentials include 1,115 managerial wins, all with Pittsburgh, good for second on the franchise’s all-time list (behind Fred Clarke). Most notably, he won two championships with the Pirates as distinct underdogs — in 1960 when they shocked the New York Yankees in seven games, punctuated by Bill Mazeroski’s series-ending home run, and in 1971, when Roberto Clemente led them past the Baltimore Orioles, a team that had four 20-game winners in its starting rotation.
In both of those Fall Classics, Murtaugh’s opponents were guided by managers who would later be elected to the Hall of Fame — Casey Stengel with the Yanks, Earl Weaver with the O’s.
Murtaugh was part of another historic moment in that 1971 championship season when, for the first time in Major League history, he filled out a starting lineup made up entirely of minority players — Rennie Stennett, Gene Clines, Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, Manny Sanguillen, Dave Cash, Al Oliver, Jackie Hernandez and Dock Ellis.
Canterbury’s quest on Murtaugh’s behalf began when he struck up a friendship with Tim Murtaugh, Danny’s grandson, who happens to be the communications director for that same Trump re-election campaign.
(Danny Murtaugh’s son and Tim Murtaugh’s father, also named Tim Murtaugh, might be a familiar name to Kanawha Valley baseball fans. He was the manager of the 1976 Charleston Charlies during a seven-year minor-league managerial career, which followed an eight-year minor-league playing career as a catcher, all in the Pirates’ organization.)
“Tim told me that his grandfather wasn’t trying to make a statement [with the all-minority lineup],” Canterbury said. “He said he was just trying to win a ballgame.”
For the record, the Pirates did indeedd beat the Phillies 10-7 in that historic ballgame on Sept. 1, 1971.
The road to Cooperstown for Danny Murtaugh runs through the Hall of Fame’s Golden Age Era committee, which will consider candidates who made their mark on the game from 1950 to 1969. If Murtaugh is among those candidates, it will be the third time he’s been considered by Hall of Fame voters in this millennium.
In 2007, Murtaugh was one of three managers on the ballot. Dick Williams and Billy Southworth were elected, but Murtaugh fell short, getting six votes — six shy of the 75% needed from the 16-member committee for enshrinement.
Murtaugh was again considered in the 2009 committee vote, this time earning eight votes. None of the 10 players or managers on that ballot garnered the 12 votes for Hall of Fame inclusion.
If Murtaugh is on the 2020 ballot, he’ll likely face some strong competition, including players like Dick Allen, Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and others. Canterbury is hopeful, yet realistic, about Murtaugh’s chances.
“I’d like to say that he gets all 16 votes once everyone sees my report,” Canterbury said. “Realistically? I don’t know. I hope to at least see his name on the list.”