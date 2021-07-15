Haven't we all sought to have our name indelibly connected to something good and worthwhile?
It's happened for Nick Elam, whose name is now forever eponymous with the Elam Ending, the innovative (and timeless) conclusion to basketball games that we'll see implemented in The Basketball Tournament starting Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum.
Elam, on summer break from his day job as a professor of educational leadership at Ball State University in Indiana, will be at the Coliseum for the duration of TBT's West Virginia regional, which runs through Wednesday night.
Why did the inventor of the Elam Ending choose Charleston as his TBT regional destination? The answer is simple enough.
"It's a chance for me to see a new venue, and I think it'll be a great regional," Elam said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.
He'll be there when Marshall-based Herd That faces team DRC at noon Saturday, immediately followed by Best Virginia, WVU's alumni entry into TBT, squaring off with WoCo Showtime at 2 p.m.
If you missed the memo, the Elam Ending, adopted by TBT in 2017, dictates that the game clock is turned off at the 4-minute mark of the fourth quarter. At that point, a target point total is established to determine the winner: Take the score of the team in the lead and add eight. The first team to hit the target score advances to the next round of the single-elimination, $1 million winner-take-all event.
Elam, an Indiana native who grew up a huge fan of Bobby Knight's Indiana Hoosiers, hatched the idea of a better, more interesting way to conclude basketball games way back in 2007.
"As a lifelong basketball fan, it was always disheartening to me that games would become so warped in the late stages," Elam said. "You get to what should be the most important part of game and all the excitement is suddenly drained out of it because of the endless fouling. It's cookie-cutter strategy, and it didn't feel right."
Elam realized that the problem was attributable to the limitations imposed by the relentless time ticking away on the scoreboard, and he wondered: What if you get rid of the game clock?
Wait a minute: Isn't baseball supposed to be the only team sport without a clock? Not anymore.
With the Elam Ending, there's a penalty for the trailing team committing a late-game foul in the hope that the team in the lead will miss its free throws. With the Elam Ending, the team that's fouled gets one free throw and retains possession. Instead, the emphasis is on lock-down defense. You know, like basketball was meant to be played.
For 10 years, Elam pitched his idea to anyone who would listen. It sparked a lot of discussion, but didn't catch on until TBT incorporated the Elam Ending into its rules in 2017, in the event's fourth year.
"It took 10-plus years to be implemented, but I finally got to see it play out," Elam said. "A lot of exciting opportunities have come from it."
One of those came last summer in the 2020 TBT in Columbus, Ohio, where Herd That rallied to defeat The Money Team in the second round.
In that game, The Money Team -- put together by boxer Floyd Mayweather -- held a 93-84 lead when the Elam Ending kicked in and set the finishing target score at 101.
After The Money Team extended its lead to 97-86, Herd That went on a 16-2 run, punctuated by Ryan Luther's driving basket to clinch a 102-99 victory.
"That was one of the best games in Elam Ending history," Elam said.
There could be more of those starting this weekend in Charleston and the other three TBT regional sites in Columbus, Wichita, Kansas and Peoria, Illinois.
The Elam Ending has already been used in competition beyond TBT. It's been used for the past two NBA All-Star Games and a Canadian summer league.
What's the next step?
"If I had a vote, which I don't, I would’ve voted for using it in highest levels of the game -- the NBA, WNBA, Olympics," Elam said. "But I do think there are many ways to take baby steps forward with it.
"Take the college game, for instance. They could test it out in early-season tournaments, postseason tournaments like the NIT, CBI, CIT ... there could be many great testing grounds."
Elam speaks of his offspring like a proud papa.
"Any league or event that has adopted the Elam ending has never gone back to the regular format," he said. "They’ve seen the appeal and soundness of it and continued to use it."